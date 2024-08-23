RFK Jr. suspends presidential bid, endorses Donald Trump





PHOENIX (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for president on Friday and endorsed Donald Trump, a last-minute shakeup in the presidential race that could give the former president a modest boost from Kennedy supporters.

Kennedy said his internal polling showed his presence in the race would hurt Trump and help Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, though recent public polls provide no clear indication that he is having an outsized impact on support for either major party candidate.

Kennedy cited free speech, the war in Ukraine and the war on our children among the reasons he would try to remove his name from the ballot in key states.

“These are the main reasons why I decided to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to support President Trump,” Kennedy said.

He said, however, that he was not officially ending his campaign and said his supporters could continue to support him in most states where they were unlikely to influence the outcome. Kennedy took steps to withdraw his candidacy in at least two states by the end of the week, Arizona and Pennsylvania, but in Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, election officials said it was too late for him to remove his name from the ballot, even if he wanted to.

Kennedy said his actions followed conversations he had with Trump in recent weeks. He presented their alliance as a unity party, an arrangement that would allow us to express our disagreements publicly and privately and in a serious way.

Hours after Kennedy's announcement in Phoenix, Trump was scheduled to hold a rally in nearby Glendale. Trump's campaign suggested he would be accompanied by a special guest, but neither campaign responded to messages asking whether Kennedy would be that guest.

A year ago, some would have thought it inconceivable that a member of the most illustrious Democratic family in politics would collaborate with Trump to prevent a Democrat from reaching the White House. Even in recent months, Kennedy has accused Trump of betraying his supporters, while Trump has criticized Kennedy as the most radical left-wing candidate in the race.

Five members of the Kennedy family released a statement Friday calling their support for Trump a sad end to a sad story.

“We want an America filled with hope and united by a shared vision of a better future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride,” read the statement his sister Kerry Kennedy posted on X. “We believe in Harris and Walz. Our brother Bobby’s decision to support Trump today is a betrayal of the values ​​our father and our family hold most dear.”

Kennedy Jr., the son of former attorney general and senator Robert Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, acknowledged that his decision had caused tensions with his immediate family. He is married to actress Cheryl Hines.

“This decision is painful for me because of the hardship it causes my wife, my children and my friends,” Kennedy said. “But I have the certainty that this is what I am supposed to do. And that certainty gives me inner peace, even in the storms.”

The Kennedy and Trump campaigns have been heaping compliments and engaging in behind-the-scenes discussions in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. Both campaigns have spent months accusing Democrats of using the justice system to their advantage. And both have publicly hinted that they might be willing to join forces, with the shared goal of limiting Harris’s chances.

Last month, during the Republican National Convention, Kennedy's son posted and quickly deleted a video showing a phone call between Kennedy and Trump, in which the former president appeared to be trying to convince Kennedy to side with him.

Talks between the two camps have continued, with close Trump allies quietly pressuring Kennedy to drop out of the race and back the Republican nominee, according to a person familiar with the efforts who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Trump told CNN on Tuesday that he would welcome the support of Kennedy, whom he called a brilliant man. He also said he would certainly be open to the idea of ​​Kennedy playing a role in his administration if Kennedy stepped down and supported him.

Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy’s running mate, also suggested in a podcast this week that her campaign could leave immediately and join forces with Donald Trump. While she said she is not in talks with Trump personally, she has entertained the idea that Kennedy could join the Trump administration as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“I think Bobby would be great in a role like that,” Shanahan said. “I fully support him. I have high hopes.”

Earlier Friday, Shanahan posted on X that she was neither a Kamala Democrat nor a Trump Republican.

“I am an INDEPENDENT American who stands for ideas, not a person or a party,” she wrote. “I will continue to work to give a voice to the voiceless and put power back into the hands of the people.”

At Kennedy's event in Phoenix, Casey Westerman, 38, a Chandler, Ariz., resident who works in software sales, said she trusted Kennedy's judgment and planned to vote for him, but would support Trump if Kennedy said he was the one he supported.

“My decision would really come down to who he thinks is best suited to lead this country,” said Westerman, who wore a Kennedy 2024 trucker hat and voted for Trump in the last two presidential elections.

Kennedy initially ran in the 2024 presidential race as a Democrat but left the party last fall to run as an independent. He built an unusually strong base for a third-party bid, fueled in part by anti-establishment voters and vaccine skeptics who have followed his anti-vaccine work since the COVID-19 pandemic. But he has since faced strained campaign finances and mounting legal challenges.

Recent polls put his score in the mid-single digits. And it's not clear he'll even get that score in a general election, because third-party candidates often fall short of early polls when voters cast their ballots.

There is some evidence that keeping Kennedy in the race would hurt Trump more than Harris. According to an AP-NORC poll conducted in July, Republicans were significantly more likely than Democrats to have a favorable view of Kennedy. And those who had a positive impression of Kennedy were significantly more likely to also have a favorable view of Trump (52%) than of Harris (37%).

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York, Michelle L. Price in Phoenix, Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Meg Kinnard in Chicago and Linley Sanders in Washington contributed to this report.

___ The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its coverage of elections and democracy. For more information about the AP’s Democracy Initiative, click here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

