The story of Mulyono bin Notomiharjo, why did little Jokowi change his name?





tirto.id – The story of Mulyono bin Notomiharjo is said to be the nickname of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) since his birth. So why was Mulyono's name changed to Joko Widodo? Cited in various references, President Jokowi's nickname is Mulyono. Because he often fell ill, Mulyono's name – according to Javanese traditions and beliefs – was later changed to Joko Widodo. Mulyono's name has recently become a topic of conversation among netizens, and has even gone viral and penetrated trending topic a number of social media platforms. Mulyono bin Notomiharjo, Jokowi's nickname, has its own story. President Jokowi also agreed with this. So what is the story behind the name change from Mulyono to Joko Widodo? Check out the following review. The story of how Mulyono's name was replaced by Joko Widodo Joko Widodo has had a successful career as an entrepreneur, especially after entering politics and government. This former furniture entrepreneur established his reputation as a civil servant with the Mayor of Surakarta, then was elected Governor of DKI Jakarta, and then President of the Republic of Indonesia from 2014 to 2024 or 2 terms. Little Jokowi's real name has attracted a lot of attention because he is the number one person in Indonesia. The President of the Republic of Indonesia had the nickname Mulyono bin Notomiharjo for two terms, which was later changed to Joko Widodo aka Jokowi. So why was Mulyono's name changed to Joko Widodo? Joko Widodo is the son of Notomiharjo and Sujiatmi. Wawan Mas'udi and Akhmad Ramdhoni in Jokowi of Bantaran Kalianyar at the palace (2018) wrote that when he was born on June 21, 1961 at Brayat Minulyo Hospital in Surakarta, this first child was named Mulyono. However, as young Mulyono was often sick, his name was changed to Joko Widodo. In Javanese, Joko means “boy”, while Widodo means “prosperous, always healthy and safe”. This new name gives hope that the child will grow up healthy, safe and have a prosperous life. President Jokowi himself confirmed that his first name is Mulyono. Quoted from an uploaded interview channelYoutube MerdekaDotCom, which will air on September 18, 2023, Jokowi admits that his nickname is Mulyono. “Is it true that Pak Jokowi has another name, Mulyono?” asked host Retno Pinasti on Point of View. “Yes, that's true. When I was little, I was given the name Mulyono at birth,” Jokowi replied. The father of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Kahiyang Ayu and Kaesang Pangarep then explained that he changed his name because he was sick when he was little. He said it was based on a story from his mother, Sujiatmi. “Then I got sick, this is the story of my late mother, because she was sick, she was replaced by Joko Widodo,” Jokowi continued. Mulyono or little Jokowi suffered from an illness like a small child at that time due to the poor conditions of his family. Jokowi explained that this is a common phenomenon in Java, where young children often get sick and change their names. “Oh, maybe you object to the name (Mulyono), so it is replaced with a lighter name (Joko Widodo), maybe something like that,” he added.

Also read articles related to PROFIL or other writings by Beni Jo tirto.id – News and trends Author: Beni Jo

Publisher: Iswara N Raditya

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tirto.id/kisah-mulyono-bin-notomiharjo-jokowi-kecil-kenapa-ganti-nama-g21E The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos