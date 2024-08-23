Who is Theo Von and why is he interviewing Donald Trump?





Among Donald Trump's long list of bizarre moments, this clip has turned heads: The former president asks his interviewer a series of questions about his cocaine use. Kind of vulgar, right? Trump asked Theo Von, who interviewed him on Aug. 20 for his YouTube podcast, This Past Weekend.

The video went viral almost immediately, not only because it’s rare to hear a presidential candidate discuss his drug use so openly, but also because Trump, for once, seemed genuinely interested in a conversation that wasn’t about him. It was also an odd moment for those unfamiliar with Von, a mullet-wearing stand-up comedian turned podcaster in the vein of Joe Rogan. Digital media outlets responded with a series of Von explainers, trying to make sense of what it was about the relatively quiet comic that caught Trump’s attention.

But there's not really much to explain, at least not about Von himself. The changes in Internet culture that have given him his place on the international stage, however, are a bit more interesting.

Von, whose full name is Theodor von Kurnatowski, is a broad-ranging commentator whose personal political beliefs seem innocuous enough to make him acceptable to all sides of the political spectrum; he interviewed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) the week before. With Trump, Von kept things mostly personal (mutual friends from the UFC world, the Kid Rocks brothers’ golf swing, sobriety, the Trump boys’ hunting skills) before getting slightly political (they briefly discussed health care reform, but mostly talked about their hatred of lobbyists). The big viral conversation of the cocaine interview came when Von tried unsuccessfully to get Trump to talk about policy regarding the opioid epidemic. The ensuing discussion about drug use was a shift away from Trump, but it was much more in line with the typical conversations on Von's podcasts, which normally steer away from more incendiary topics and toward subjects like combating drunken mall Santas.

A veteran of the same early-2000s reality TV industry that former Fear Factor host Rogan thrived in, Von first gained notice as a young contestant on MTV’s travel reality show Road Rules. He went on to find acclaim on comedy competition shows like Last Comic Standing and Reality Bites Back, competing against fellow comedians like Amy Schumer and Tiffany Haddish. In an era when comedians were turning into podcasters and vloggers, Von found popularity as a guest on other stand-up shows, while his own show, which launched in 2016, took off and grew to its current audience of nearly 3 million subscribers.

The interview, which the duo alluded to and which was reportedly orchestrated by UFC CEO Dana White, was apparently part of a recent series of interviews with podcasters close to the UFC, including Von, Adin Ross and Logan Paul. Yet there’s more at stake here than Trump appealing to wrestling fans. In his newsletter, writer Max Read coined the term “dipshit outreach” to describe the kind of everyman tour that Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, have embarked on. Read’s thesis is that Von, and the other podcasts, vlogs and livestreams that Trump has appeared on, appeal to a specific demographic that loves Trump. As he puts it, they’re guys who like bold, trollish, hedonistic and attention-seeking personalities.

Von has cleverly presented himself as a down-to-earth, lovable guy, a Southern boy from what he describes as the poor, rural side of Covington, Louisiana. He seems more interested in people than their politics, so one might assume that Von is more or less on the healthy end of the troll-magnet spectrum. That may be true compared to the other men on Trump’s list, but he’s had his moments.

In 2015, during his appearance on Bertcast with Bert Kreischer, Von notably used the n-word several times. Von used the word in an anecdote in which he claimed that it was the black kids in his neighborhood who used it ironically, which he was simply passing on to his audience. He then spent several minutes, with Kreischer, explaining why his use of the n-word in this context was, in fact, acceptable. This isn’t the only time he and Kreischer have defended the indefensible; last year, he joined Kreischer’s show Two Bears, One Cave to make the same kind of performative justification, this time for white men who wear blackface.

While difficult to listen to, these conversations encapsulate what might slightly differentiate Von from some of his fellow comedians. He doesn’t think just anyone should be able to say the N-word because of free speech; he thinks he has a personal right to say it, because he’s somehow earned it. As for blackface, he doesn’t think it should count when it’s worn by someone who’s marginalized in some other way, because that person has somehow earned it, too. That’s, in America, a whole type of guy.

This is exactly the kind of content Vons loves, and the kind of contrarianism that Trump himself gravitates toward and enjoys. While much of Vons’s latest content is harmless, it’s no coincidence that his popularity has been built on this kind of vibe.

Von is older than Ross and Paul, who have a more direct appeal to Gen Z. But Von’s persona, while less brash and tinged with irony, has his own overall allure; like country megastar Morgan Wallen, he’s often self-effacing and self-deprecating, both to demonstrate relatability and to preempt any moral objections to his tone. Like Wallen, he’s already admitted to being a flawed narrator and commentator, so how can you hate him for that?

His stand-up comedy also employs this strategy. At one point, during a 2012 Comedy Central special, he pauses mid-sentence to admonish people who laugh at the wrong part of a joke about black people. “That’s not the joke, people laughing, that’s racism,” he says, amid a series of jokes full of racist assumptions. The admonishment functions as both a diversion and a defense.

Of course, many comedians believe that the very cause of humor makes it an unimpeachable middle ground that justifies the presentation of outrageous and offensive content, and similarly lament the rise of legendary woke complainers who criticize comedy for targeting vulnerable and marginalized people. Unlike other comedians in his genre, like Shane Gillis, who have doubled down on offensive content in recent years, Von tends to shy away from such rhetoric and generally seems to avoid the conversation altogether. He’s interested in pushing buttons, but he’s not so interested in pointing out the consequences he might face for pushing them. Like Rogan, while he’s vibrationally in tune with Trump, and his jokes often give trolls and racists license to laugh for all the wrong reasons, his own political views seem far more moderate. In humor, this makes him a moderate.

Trump’s appearance on Vons’ show, just a week after Sanders’, speaks volumes about the breadth and potential of these so-called morons in his audience. That two major figures from opposite sides of the political spectrum chose to appear on a video podcast of former Road Rules fans is a shocking outcome for a modern internet culture that turns comedians into influencers and podcasters into pundits. The question remains: who will ultimately win their hearts and votes?

