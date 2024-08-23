UKRI staff seek to dethrone King Charles portrait from headquarters

Webinar transcript shows some Swindon office staff object to portrait of anti-science monarch

Since his accession to the throne, King Charles has enjoyed widespread public admiration on official visits across the UK, but if he were to ever visit the UK Research and Innovation headquarters in Swindon, “Charlie Windsor” could receive a more frosty reception from some, according to a report from the organisation’s staff webinar.

UKRI notes, obtained by Research Professional News under the Freedom of Information Act, suggest that some staff expressed concerns about a portrait of the king hanging at the organisation's headquarters in Swindon.

During a webinar session, where employees could ask questions of members of the UKRI management team, one staff member asked: “Can we please remove Charlie Windsor’s portrait from our buildings? I and 45% of the population think the monarchy is an outdated institution.”

Another commentator said that King Charles was a monarch “well known for his anti-scientific views”, meaning it was “therefore inappropriate for him to be depicted on our estate”.

However, another webinar participant added that given that UKRI was “funded by Her Majesty's Government”, the situation was nuanced.

A fourth participant suggested a solution: “Perhaps we could compromise by displaying portraits of elected leaders like [former Conservative prime ministers] Boris Johnson and Liz Truss and the King?” This suggestion has not received a response.

UKRI management said during the webinar that all public institutions were entitled to a free portrait of the king, and that it had been “hung as stipulated by the… owners of Polaris House”, which includes the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

A UKRI spokesperson said: “The questions raised during the staff webinars contain the personal views and opinions of each member of staff, reflecting the diversity of people, ideas and experiences within the organisation.”