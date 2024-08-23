AP Week in Pictures | AP News





August 16-22, 2024 US Vice President Kamala Harris closed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago by accepting her party's historic presidential nomination. A luxury superyacht carrying foreigners including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch has capsized and sunk off the Italian island of Sicily during a powerful storm.

A diver pours water over a body bag containing the remains of a victim recovered from the wreckage of a superyacht hit by a tornado above the water, in Porticello, Italy, August 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli) Internet influencer Andrew Tate has been placed under house arrest as new allegations of human trafficking involving minors emerge. Venezuelans around the world have answered the call of their country's political opposition and taken to the streets to defend their claim to victory over President Nicolas Maduro in the South American country's disputed presidential election.

Venezuelan citizens protest against official results that declared President Nicolas Maduro the winner of the July presidential election, in Mexico City, August 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario) The World Health Organization has declared the MPOX outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency. This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images released by The Associated Press last week. The selection was made by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Christophe Chavilinga, who suffers from MPOX, waits to be treated at a clinic in Munigi, Congo, on August 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

A participant waves a national flag after climbing a greased flagpole to collect prizes as part of Independence Day celebrations, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz reacts during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Aug. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Delegates applaud President Joe Biden during his speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Protesters clash with police near the Israeli consulate during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, August 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Trump breakdancer Victor Moon performs wearing a Donald Trump mask before the start of a Republican campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign rally at the North Carolina Aviation Museum in Asheboro, North Carolina, Aug. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Police arrest an activist during a protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government hospital, in Kolkata, India, August 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

A member of a Caucasian dance ensemble performs with daggers during celebrations marking National Flag Day, in St. Petersburg, Russia, August 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

A protester clashes with police protected by riot shields during a rally against revisions to election laws that could further strengthen the political influence of incumbent President Joko Widodo, in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Internet influencer Andrew Tate speaks to the media after being placed under house arrest as prosecutors investigate a case involving allegations of human trafficking of minors and sex with a minor, in Bucharest, Romania, August 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)

Rafael Rico rides away on a scooter as Los Angeles police and county Department of Beaches and Harbors workers clean up his encampment during a cleanup operation to eliminate homeless encampments on Dockweiler State Beach in Playa del Rey, Los Angeles, August 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A woman stands on a floating bridge as the supermoon rises in Moscow, August 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)

Migrants react upon their safe arrival at the port of La Restinga after seven days of sailing in an overcrowded boat from the coast of Senegal, in El Hierro, Spain, August 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Maria Ximena)

Palestinian women mourn a relative killed in Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at a hospital in Deir al-Balah, August 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Chairs representing hostages held by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip are displayed under the Hebrew word “Now!”, before a weekly protest by the hostages' families and supporters to demand their release, in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Palestinians displaced by the war between Israel and Hamas take shelter in a tent settlement along the Mediterranean Sea coastline, west of Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip, August 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

A woman sits on a bus waiting to be evacuated, in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, August 19, 2024, as heavy shelling forces people from their homes in the Donetsk region. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank after returning from Russia, near the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Sumy region, August 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Pinthongta Shinawatra adjusts the collar of her younger sister, Thailand's new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, before the royal approval ceremony, in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Dancers from the Ballet Folklrico of Mexico perform during a gala at the Bellas Artes Fine Arts Center in Mexico City, August 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Delegates hold silhouettes of Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as he speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Aug. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Gus Walz applauds his father Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Aug. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Prince Harry and Meghan attend a welcoming ceremony at the Delia Zapata National Arts Center in Bogota, Colombia, August 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

A person holds a 2,492-carat diamond, the largest diamond discovered in more than a century, in Gaborone, Botswana, August 22, 2024. (AP Photo)

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and his daughter Ella attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Aug. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Former President Barack Obama hugs former first lady Michelle Obama as she is introduced at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) ___ Follow AP visual journalism: AP Images Blog: http://apimagesblog.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

