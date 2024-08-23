Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Drops Out of Presidential Race, Endorses Donald Trump





UPDATE, with response statements: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dropped out of the presidential race, in a sense, leaving behind his turbulent independent campaign and aligning the iconic Democratic name with Donald Trump's Republican Party.

“In an honest system, I believe I would have won the election,” he said today, bucking the polls but in a very Trumpian tone, referring to a “bogus” primary and a “palace coup” against Joe Biden. He lambasted Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris for not having yet given interviews to the media, a common Republican argument in recent weeks.

Kennedy did not quite end his campaign, but simply said he was suspending it and would remain on the ballot in some key states. While insisting at one point that it was still possible he would eventually reach the White House, he also said, “In my heart, I no longer believe I have a realistic path to electoral victory. I am not ending my campaign. I am simply suspending it.”

In another speech in Arizona, Trump said of Kennedy's support: “It's huge. He's a great guy, respected by everyone.”

Kennedy's support for the Republican candidate was not unexpected: Recent reports have suggested he is looking for a new side to play on, reaching out to both political parties and meeting with members of the Trump team. Kennedy's campaign recently said he would make a statement about his “path forward” at a speech today in Phoenix, Arizona. Trump is holding a rally in Glendale, Arizona, later in the day.

While the endorsement is not surprising, it is, from a historical perspective, quite remarkable, since it moved a man with a blue last name into the red camp. Today, Kennedy said the Democratic Party “has radically departed from the core values ​​that I grew up with.” He explained the reasons for his switch were “free speech, the war in Ukraine, and the war on our children,” the latter stemming from his debunked anti-vaccine positions.

Although Kennedy encouraged his supporters to vote for Trump, he said that in some states they could vote for either party. The logic was, to say the least, hard to follow. One CNN commentator called the speech “coo coo for Cocoa Puffs” and, quoting Mel Brooks’ Blazing Saddles , “true frontier gibberish.” The official response from the Democratic National Convention called the speech “a bizarre, rambling ad,” and DNC senior adviser Mary Beth Cahill added, “The more voters learned about RFK Jr., the less they liked him. Donald Trump is not gaining support that will help him build support; he is inheriting the baggage of a failed fringe candidate. Good riddance.”

Kennedy's campaign has been plagued by more than family ties, hurt feelings and a dead teddy bear: Just yesterday, he officially withdrew from the Arizona ballot, an outcome that was not unexpected given recent news reports of dwindling campaign funds and a New York state judge's decision to reject signatures on his nominating petition because Kennedy had falsely claimed to be a New York resident. The court found that Kennedy was actually living in California with his wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, and that the New York address he had provided was not his permanent residence.

Today, Kennedy described the various state requirements for running for office as an almost impenetrable tangle.

Kennedy had earlier said he would challenge the decision, but today's announcement suggests the battle is all but over.

Hines, RFK's wife, an outspoken opponent of Trump, issued a statement today acknowledging her husband's decision to run for president, saying he did so “based on the principle of unity” and adding that “the vast majority of all parties are genuinely good people.” She did not comment specifically on her husband's new endorsement.

The son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, a former environmental activist and scion of a staunchly progressive Democratic family, RFK Jr. has in recent years relied on 9/11 conspiracy theories, discredited AIDS ideas and anti-vaccine misinformation. His Kennedy relatives have largely distanced themselves from him, at least politically, and endorsed Joe Biden before Kamala Harris entered the race.

And lately, Kennedy has attracted attention for non-political reasons, including revealing that he once suffered from a brain-eating worm and, more recently, admitting that in 2014 he placed a roadkill bear cub in Central Park, a stunt he thought was “amusing” but that actually sparked days of headlines and widespread concern about the animal’s mysterious origins and grisly demise.

And this week, a video resurfaced of Kennedy telling a reporter that aligning with Trump would be “devastating” to her marriage to Hines, an anti-Trump man. Six months ago, when asked by TMZ about the statement, Hines said, “I think Bobby knows me pretty well.”

In a statement posted today on his social media accounts, Hines wrote: “The decision has been made to suspend the presidency of my husband, Robert Kennedy Jr. [sic] and I want to sincerely and deeply thank each and every person who worked tirelessly and lovingly on his campaign. They accomplished feats that were thought to be impossible. They collected over a million signatures, more than any other candidate in history, and gained access to the ballot box across the country despite the obstacles and lawsuits that were filed against them for the sole purpose of preventing Bobby from getting on the ballot so that no one would have the opportunity to vote for him.

“I deeply respect Bobby’s decision to run on the principle of unity,” Hines continued. “Over the past year and a half, I’ve met extraordinary people from all parties – Democrats, Republicans, and independents. In my experience, the vast majority of people from all parties are genuinely good people who want the best for our country and each other. It’s been an eye-opening, transformative, and engaging journey.”

The Kennedy family was not as understanding. In a statement released by RFK Jr.'s siblings, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Courtney Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Chris Kennedy and Rory Kennedy, the family called RFK Jr.'s decision to support Trump “a betrayal of the values ​​our father and our family hold dearest. It is a sad end to a sad story.”

See the various full statements below.

I have never been so unsurprised in my life. I have been saying it for over a year, RFKjr is for sale, he works for Trump. They are bedfellows and I love it.

Kamala Harris is the easiest decision ever for the people, it just got easier.

— Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) August 23, 2024 STATEMENT: RFK Jr. “Suspends” His Spoiler Campaign, “Good Riddance.” Today, in a bizarre and disjointed announcement, RFK Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump for president. This should come as no surprise, his candidacy has never been anything but a spoiler campaign for Trump. He was recruited into the race by MAGA Republicans like Steve Bannon, he was endorsed by Trump’s largest donor, and he has repeated MAGA attacks on Democrats.

In response, DNC senior adviser Mary Beth Cahill released the following statement:

“The more voters learned about RFK Jr., the less they liked him. Donald Trump is not winning support that will help him build support; he is inheriting the baggage of a failed fringe candidate. Good riddance.”

The decision has been made to suspend the presidency of my husband, Robert Kennedy Jr., and I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all the people who worked tirelessly and lovingly on his campaign. They accomplished feats that have been said to be

— Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) August 23, 2024

