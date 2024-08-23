Turkey to host Iraqi, Qatari, Emirati officials for Road to Development Summit





Turkey will host a four-party summit with Iraq, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on August 29 to discuss an ambitious multi-billion dollar project to link the Iraqi port of Basra on the Persian Gulf to Turkey and beyond, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Friday. The meeting will bring together relevant ministers from the three states at Dolmabahçe Palace, the residence of the last Ottoman sultan, where important decisions will be made, Uraroglu told Turkish state broadcaster TRT. Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are potential investors in the project. The project, estimated at $20 billion, was formalized during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Baghdad in April and will connect the al-Faw port in Basra, currently under construction, to Turkey via a 1,275-kilometer rail and road network. Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group has signed a preliminary agreement with the Iraqi General Ports Company to develop al-Faw and its planned economic zone. Iraq is home to about 10% of the world's oil reserves and accounts for 5% of global production. Energy will therefore play a central role in this project. The Iraqi government believes that once completed, the project will significantly reduce the cost of trade between China and Europe. Nejat Tamzok is a Turkish academic who writes about the energy and mining sectors. The project is expected to reduce the time it takes to transport goods between the Chinese port of Shanghai and the Dutch port of Rotterdam from thirty-three to fifteen days by creating an alternative route to the Suez Canal. It includes not only transport infrastructure but also power and communication transmission lines, he noted in a recent essay for the journal Eurasia Review. Tamzok noted, however, that the Development Route faces stiff competition from China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the US-backed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and rival plans by Iran to develop its own ports for regional trade routes linking Asia to the Middle East and Europe. He is wary of any project that would diminish its political and economic influence, as the Development Route is likely to do. At the same time, Iraq is not included in China’s regional transport plans, and Ankara’s priority is to be a direct main corridor between China and Europe. For Turkey, the Development Route is primarily aimed at boosting trade with the Gulf. Next week’s summit comes amid concerted efforts between Iraq and Turkey to improve bilateral relations. Erdogan’s visit, his first to the Iraqi capital in 14 years, was marked by the signing of a series of agreements in the fields of energy, trade and water sharing. Last week, Turkey and Iraq announced the signing of what both sides called a historic military cooperation agreement. A key element of this military campaign is the ongoing military campaign against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants based in Kurdish-controlled northern Iraq. Ankara maintains that eliminating the group in Iraq is essential for the path to development and wants Baghdad to fully assist it in its efforts against the PKK. Analysts, however, point out that Turkey and Iraq have signed numerous agreements in the past, which have rarely been fully upheld. Arzu Yilmaz is an associate professor at Hewler Kurdistan University in Erbil and has written extensively on Turkey, Iraq and the Kurds. The signing of new agreements that envisage transporting oil from Basra while even the existing Kirkuk-Yumurtalik pipeline between Turkey and Iraq remains sealed does not inspire confidence, she told Al-Monitor. Ankara last turned off the tap in March 2023 after an international arbitration tribunal ruled that it had violated Iraq’s sovereign rights by allowing the country’s Kurds to export their oil directly to Turkey without Baghdad’s consent. The drought problem in Iraq has reached critical proportions, but a water-sharing agreement between Iraq and Turkey, which controls the sources of the Euphrates and Tigris rivers, has not yet been successfully concluded, Yilmaz added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2024/08/turkey-host-iraq-qatar-uae-ministers-development-road-summit-istanbul The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos