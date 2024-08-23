PM Modi in Ukraine: Here's what to expect from his talks with Zelenskyy | Defence, Security & External Affairs News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ukraine on Friday, where he is expected to discuss peaceful solutions to the Russia-Ukraine conflict with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo credit: @MEAIndia (X)

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi arrived in Ukraine on Friday, marking a brief but historic visit to the war-torn country, where he is expected to discuss peaceful resolutions to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine follows an invitation from the Ukrainian leader, with his visit to kyiv coming nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow, where he held extensive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prime Minister Modi's trip to Russia has drawn criticism from the United States and some Western allies, and his visit to Ukraine is seen by many as a diplomatic balancing act.

This is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country gained independence in 1991.

What is the agenda of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine?

Before leaving New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi had said: “I look forward to the opportunity to continue previous conversations with President Zelensky on strengthening bilateral cooperation and to share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.”

“As a friend and partner, we hope for a rapid return of peace and stability in the region,” his farewell statement added.

What will Prime Minister Modi and Zelensky talk about?

Prime Minister Modi will hold one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, which will focus on ways to find a negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to kyiv comes amid a new military offensive by Ukraine into Russian territory, the news agency reported. PTIPrime Minister Modi's schedule in the Ukrainian capital is being kept confidential due to security protocols.

Prime Minister Modi's statements in Poland, from where he travelled to kyiv, may, however, shed some light on the direction that negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine conflict could take. Before his trip to Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi spent two days in Poland, on August 21 and 22.

After talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Prime Minister Modi had on Thursday said the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia were matters of “deep concern”, stressing that “dialogue and diplomacy” were the ways to restore peace.

“India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. In any crisis, loss of innocent human lives has become the biggest challenge for the entire humanity,” Prime Minister Modi said in Poland.

“We support dialogue and diplomacy for early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support,” he added in a press release with Tusk.

Since the conflict began in 2022, India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution through negotiations.

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to kyiv, India had on Monday announced its willingness to help find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

India has always advocated diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said at a press briefing.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine will be part of the discussions, Lal had said, adding that India has independent ties with Russia and Ukraine.

Lal had noted that the discussions between Prime Minister Modi and Zelenskyy are expected to cover the full range of India-Ukraine relations, including agriculture, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, health and education, defence and people-to-people ties.

What does kyiv expect from Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine?

Also on Monday, President Zelenskyy's office issued a statement on Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine, saying: “During the visit, talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be held to discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. It is also expected that several documents between Ukraine and India will be signed.”

Ukrainian leaders have also reportedly asked India for help in rebuilding the country's war-torn economy.

kyiv has criticized India's position on the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

In July, Prime Minister Modi’s two-day visit to Russia prompted President Zelensky to criticize his meeting with Russian President Putin, calling it a “devastating blow to peace efforts.” Zelensky had said, “It is disheartening to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy embrace the world’s most notorious criminal in Moscow.”

In response, India referred to remarks made by President Zelensky to the Ukrainian ambassador to India.

What does Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine mean for India-Russia relations?

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's departure for Poland and Ukraine, MEA Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal had noted that India had independent ties with Moscow and kyiv.

“India has substantial and independent ties with Russia and Ukraine, and these partnerships are self-sustaining,” Lal said.

“I would like to emphasise that this is not a zero-sum game. The Prime Minister also visited Russia and many ideas were discussed,” Lal said.

Lal also declined to speculate on the outcome of the talks between Prime Minister Modi and Zelenskyy.

Although India has not directly blamed Russia for the conflict, it has repeatedly been critical of the escalating violence.

During Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit to Russia last month, a deadly strike hit a children's hospital in kyiv, prompting him to express his horror to President Putin at the deaths of innocent children and call for a resolution to the conflict.

What are the other important things to know about Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine?

This would be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country's independence in 1991. Prime Minister Modi's visit to kyiv is expected to last nearly seven hours.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in kyiv from Poland on the heavily-secured Rail Force One train, the second and final leg of his two-country trip. The train journey took about 10 hours, with the return journey likely to be of a similar duration.

Other world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, also travelled to kyiv by train from a Polish station.

Before leaving Warsaw, a country important to Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi described his visit to Poland as “special”, the first by an Indian prime minister in 45 years.

India has not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but has instead advocated for resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Modi had also spoken to Zelenskyy in June on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy.

At the time, Prime Minister Modi had also conveyed to the Ukrainian president that New Delhi would continue to do everything in its power to support a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian conflict and that the path to peace lay through “dialogue and diplomacy”.

While Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, New Delhi and Beijing have continued to maintain trade ties with Moscow.

The United States has particularly expressed concerns about India's relations with Russia, even as Washington continues to strengthen ties with New Delhi to counterbalance Beijing.

Despite converging interests, particularly in the face of an increasingly assertive China, India wants to deepen its relations with the West while maintaining its long-standing ties with Russia.