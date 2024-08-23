



1 of 4 | National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with senior Chinese officials during a trip to that country next week. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | Photo License Aug. 23 (UPI) — National security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with senior officials in China during a trip to that country next week, laying the groundwork for a meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Sullivan will be in China from August 27-29 and will discuss “bilateral, regional and global issues” with the White House. confirmed Friday. The trip would make Sullivan the first U.S. national security adviser to travel to China on official business since 2016, Politico reported, citing sources inside the White House. “These meetings are part of efforts to maintain this strategic channel of communication to responsibly manage the relationship and are a product of the November 2023 Woodside Summit between President Biden and President Xi,” the White House said in a statement. A proposed meeting between Biden and Xi is reportedly set to take place later this year, after the November 5 US election. Sullivan to meet with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and Wang Yi are expected to discuss several key topics, including continued military tensions in the South China Sea, the current situation in Gaza and China's sales of non-lethal technology to Russia for its war in Ukraine, Politico's source said. “The goal of this strategic level of communication is really to get into the details of… the intensive politics, how we perceive different situations. It's really about dispelling misperceptions and preventing this competition from turning into conflict, more than anything else,” an unnamed senior White House official said. told Politico in an interview. During a press conference at the White House On Friday, White House national security and communications adviser John Kirby said Sullivan's trip would address broad issues between the United States and China. “There's a lot on the agenda,” Kirby said. “I won't talk about a specific outcome, but I want to emphasize that we expect that [Sullivan] He will want to talk to his Chinese counterpart about the issues we have started working on together: the military-to-military communication channel and measures to prevent fentanyl precursors. “And I think [Sullivan] “We will also talk to Minister Wang about some of the things that we still have problems with in our relations with China: Chinese companies supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine, tensions in the South China Sea, especially with the Philippines, tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” he said. “All of that will be discussed as well.” Biden and Xi last met in person in November 2023. At the end of that meeting, China pledged to crack down on fentanyl trafficking into the United States. Use of the powerful opioid has skyrocketed in recent years. In April, the two leaders discussed AI, the fight against drug trafficking, and Russian access to Chinese technology. Sullivan's Belly already met Wang ahead of Biden-Xi meetings. Both Biden and Xi expected to attend 2024 meeting G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The conference takes place after the US elections.

