Protesters rally again in Indonesia as tempers flare over political maneuvering | The Mighty 790 KFGO





By Ananda Teresia and Johan Purnomo JAKARTA (Reuters) – Thousands of people rallied in cities across Indonesia on Friday, pressuring its electoral body to issue rules for regional elections, amid outrage over an attempt by President Joko Widodo's parliamentary allies to change them in their favour. The protests follow a day of demonstrations in which 301 people were arrested and tear gas and water cannons were used to disperse angry crowds outside parliament, which on Thursday abandoned controversial plans to change candidate eligibility rules, citing a lack of quorum. The protests were accompanied by fury on social media against the influential Jokowi, as the president is known, who stood to gain from proposed changes that would have allowed his son to run for office in Central Java and barred a prominent government critic from running for the high-profile post of Jakarta governor. The protests capped a dramatic political week in which anger has grown over what Jokowi's critics say is an attempt to further consolidate his power as he prepares to hand over to his successor Prabowo Subianto in October. Jokowi's outsized popularity and influence after a decade in power helped Prabowo win February's election by a wide margin, in what was widely seen as a tit-for-tat move to ensure the incumbent leader retains political relevance long after leaving office. THIS IS NEPOTISM Student protester Diva Rabiah, 23, was among hundreds of people who gathered outside the election commission in Jakarta to urge it to issue clear rules on candidates, fearing the regulations could be changed before registration opens next week. “It bothers me because they facilitated the candidacy of the president's son in the regional elections. This is nepotism,” she said of the MPs' previous plan. Protests also took place in the cities of Medan, Makassar and Surabaya on Friday, with students throwing stones and bottles at police, demanding the electoral body publish the rules. It is not yet clear what role Jokowi will play when he leaves office, but he is expected to exert influence through the Golkar party, the largest member of Prabowo's parliamentary alliance, which on Wednesday named the president's right-hand man, Bahlil Lahadalia, as its leader. Jokowi has yet to comment on the protests. Asked Wednesday about parliament's attempt to change election rules, he said he respected Indonesia's democratic institutions. The lawmakers' move to change the election rules would have effectively reversed a Constitutional Court ruling on Tuesday that upheld the minimum age of 30 for candidates and made it easier for parties to nominate candidates. The move opens the door to the nomination of Prabowo's presidential rival, Anies Baswedan, as Jakarta governor, a position he held from 2017 to 2022, but means Jokowi's son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, cannot run in regional elections. The electoral commission is expected to issue rules in line with Tuesday's court ruling, but after a consultation with parliament next week, its acting chief Mochammad Afifuddin said at a news conference. (Additional reporting by Stanley Widianto and Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

