Tributes to Lynch and Jenas “so shameful”





Saturday's newspapers ran several stories, but the Daily Mirror headlined the sacking of Jermaine Jenas. The former Spurs and England midfielder had his contract terminated earlier this week after an investigation into allegations about his workplace behaviour. The tabloid claims BBC staff are “horrified” by the text messages, which it says “crossed the line”. “I'm so ashamed,” headlined The Sun newspaper, alongside a photo of Jenas. In an interview with The Sun, the former footballer said he had made a “huge error of judgment” and apologised to his wife and the women he had texted. In other national news, the Times headlines a plea to Rachel Reeves, who has been urged to soften the cut to winter fuel allowances as the energy price cap rises. The Times front page features a photo of presenter Emily Maitlis telling the paper about her famous interview with Prince Andrew. The Guardian also ran a story about “fears of a cruel winter.” Its front page also featured a photo of a beaming Kamala Harris addressing cheering supporters at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The Daily Express front page reports that Italian divers have recovered what they believe to be the body of Hannah Lynch, 18. The tabloid shows Hannah holding a dog in her arms while the paper headlines that she was “taken to the brink”. The Daily Mail also published a photo of Hannah Lynch hugging her father Mike Lynch, whose body was also found in the superyacht Bayesian that sank off the coast of Sicily earlier this week. The newspaper said the family were “devastated.” Leading the article, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the tabloid in his column that he was “seriously concerned about freedom of speech in Britain.” Defence Secretary John Healey has told the Daily Telegraph that Vladimir Putin's “fragile grip” on Russia has been “shaken” after Ukraine's recent incursion into the city of Kursk. Writing for the Telegraph, Healey said the Russian president's cabal could face increasing internal pressure. According to the front page of the i newspaper, HS2 trains are too high for existing station platforms, in what is described as “the latest hiccup in the project that is leaving taxpayers with another huge bill”. Finally, the Daily Star also pays tribute to Hannah Lynch and gives the latest on Storm Lilian, which has seen wind gusts of up to 70mph disrupt travel across northern England and Wales. Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News delivered to your inbox. Related Internet Links The Daily Express Daily Mail The Daily Mirror The Daily Star The Daily Telegraph The Financial Times Tutor Independent Metro Sun The i Times

