Politics
Turkish government-backed groups call for provocations to prevent Greek Orthodox ceremony from taking place |
Levent Kenez/Stockholm
Ultranationalist and Islamist groups have called on people to gather at the Smela Monastery in the northeastern Turkish province of Trabzon to prevent the annual Assumption of Mary ritual, organized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Istanbul and scheduled for August 23. The event, originally scheduled for August 15, was postponed to the following week by the governor's office due to reactions from nationalist groups as it coincided with the anniversary of the Ottoman conquest of Trabzon.
Groups led by retired Admiral Cihat Yayc, who heads Turkey's Center for Maritime and Global Strategies, have made official attempts to block the service.but theThe governor's office had authorized the event to take place. These groups are now calling on Trabzon residents to prevent it, inviting them to hold a vigil in front of the monastery in the early hours of the morning.
At a press conference held on August 21 at the Trabzon Journalists Association, Yayc said that such rituals, which he said support Greek propaganda, separatism and anti-state activities, should be banned. Yayc said that while anyone can come and light a candle or do whatever they want, a ritual conducted under the auspices of Patriarch Bartholomew I, whom he calls the black priest, cannot be considered acceptable.“We are here and we will stay here until this ritual stops. We will not allow it to take place,” he said.
Yayc said they wouldhold a vigilin frontPatriarch Bartholomew and his followers cannot come here to perform this ritual. He called on all Trabzon residents to prevent the ceremony and urged all Turkish patriots, those who identify as Turks and those who consider themselves Muslims, to oppose it.
Yayc also criticized secular groups for their indifference, saying: “Our state, our nation, our religion, our heritage, our history, our republic and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.” [founder of the Turkish Republic] are attacked.
In response to the postponement of the August 15 event at Sumela Monastery to August 23, local media reported that Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew would not attend this year's ceremony and would instead send an assistant to oversee the event. Yayc later described the patriarchs' absence as a success due to their efforts.
Yayc is a close associate of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He stood by Erdogan during a failed coup attempt on July 15.2016and was heard whispering to Erdogan during the president's televised speech on CNN Trk that night. After the failed coup, Yayc played a crucial role in the purgeErdoganHe also developed a software called Fetometre, which was used to identify members of the Glen movement, a group critical of Erdogan. However, according to the software, ittoYayc also received a score indicating his affiliation with the movement. He is also a strong supporter of a controversial doctrine called Blue Homeland, which is based on Turkey's interests in the Mediterranean.
Yayc claims that the rituals performed at Sumela Monastery are part of a plan orchestrated by members of the Glen movement.
Among the groups supporting Yayc is the Vatan (Homeland) party, led by nationalist Dou Perinek, a supporter of the Erdogan government. The patriarchy's political ambitions are highlighted in a report published by the party's media outlet, Aydnlk,withthe article titled “Defying the Constitution.”
Among the groups supporting Yayc are members of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), an ally of Erdogan. Arzu Erdem, who served three terms as an MHP parliamentarian and is closely tied to party leader Devlet Baheli, visited Trabzon on August 21. Along with Yayc, Erdem met with the governor and the police department to advocate for the ritual to be canceled.
Erdem said on social media that she is committed to fighting firmly against those who try to undermine the unity and solidarity of the region. She stressed that she will not tolerate the activities of the Pontus Greeks disguised as rituals. According to Erdem, such activities aim to undermine the values of the nation and the sovereignty of the state.
She also stressed that Sumela is not just a monastery, but a historical site that did not function as a monastery for centuries.
Cokun Dilber, chairman of the government-backed Trkiye Kamu-Sen civil servants' union for Trabzon province, issued a press release calling the ritual illegal, demanding its immediate cancellation and a ban on any such events in the future.
He stressed that Trkiye Kamu-Sens' commitment to raising public awareness about this illegal ceremony and urging the authorities to take action reflects their dedication to national and spiritual values, their love for the Turkish nation and their loyalty to the Republic of Turkey. Dilber stated that there are court decisions prohibiting rituals and worship in museums and historical sites, which explicitly state that such practices are not allowed in Smela. He clarified that Smela is neither a church nor a place of worship, but rather a museum and historical site.
Yaycs’ efforts, however, have been met with backlash from local business owners. Metin Nan, chairman of the Uzungl Tourism Operators Association, said tourism should not be politicized. He noted that Arab tourists who have visited the area in the past have been targeted, adding: “Over the past three years, xenophobia has put all tourism stakeholders in Trabzon in a difficult position.”
The Turkish Travel Agencies Association announced that the ceremony scheduled for August 23 will only be accessible to guests accredited and approved by the governor's office. After the ceremonyis finishedThe site will be reopened to all local and international visitors.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.anixneuseis.gr/turkish-govt-supported-groups-call-for-provocations-to-prevent-greek-orthodox-ceremony-from-taking-place/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No talks with govt: Fearing unrest, PTI decides to cancel rally: Imran
- Turkish government-backed groups call for provocations to prevent Greek Orthodox ceremony from taking place |
- Shelby Rogers announces retirement from tennis after US Open
- Starmer calls for frank and honest discussions in first call with Chinese President Xi Jinping
- President Joko Widodo attends the opening of the 6th PAN Congress, commemorating the 26th anniversary of the PAN
- A trip to the College Football Playoff?
- Lt. Gov. Dahlstrom drops out of U.S. House race after finishing behind Peltola, Begich in primary • Alaska Beacon
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in kyiv, meets Zelensky
- Tributes to Lynch and Jenas “so shameful”
- Young Dornoch cricketers set the pace of Highland junior cricket in clash with Northern Counties
- Exonerated members of the “Central Park Five” speak at the DNC
- Protesters rally again in Indonesia as tempers flare over political maneuvering | The Mighty 790 KFGO