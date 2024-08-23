Turkish government-backed groups call for provocations to prevent Greek Orthodox ceremony from taking place

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Ultranationalist and Islamist groups have called on people to gather at the Smela Monastery in the northeastern Turkish province of Trabzon to prevent the annual Assumption of Mary ritual, organized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Istanbul and scheduled for August 23. The event, originally scheduled for August 15, was postponed to the following week by the governor's office due to reactions from nationalist groups as it coincided with the anniversary of the Ottoman conquest of Trabzon.

Groups led by retired Admiral Cihat Yayc, who heads Turkey's Center for Maritime and Global Strategies, have made official attempts to block the service.but theThe governor's office had authorized the event to take place. These groups are now calling on Trabzon residents to prevent it, inviting them to hold a vigil in front of the monastery in the early hours of the morning.

At a press conference held on August 21 at the Trabzon Journalists Association, Yayc said that such rituals, which he said support Greek propaganda, separatism and anti-state activities, should be banned. Yayc said that while anyone can come and light a candle or do whatever they want, a ritual conducted under the auspices of Patriarch Bartholomew I, whom he calls the black priest, cannot be considered acceptable.“We are here and we will stay here until this ritual stops. We will not allow it to take place,” he said.

Yayc said they wouldhold a vigilin frontPatriarch Bartholomew and his followers cannot come here to perform this ritual. He called on all Trabzon residents to prevent the ceremony and urged all Turkish patriots, those who identify as Turks and those who consider themselves Muslims, to oppose it.

Yayc also criticized secular groups for their indifference, saying: “Our state, our nation, our religion, our heritage, our history, our republic and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.” [founder of the Turkish Republic] are attacked.

In response to the postponement of the August 15 event at Sumela Monastery to August 23, local media reported that Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew would not attend this year's ceremony and would instead send an assistant to oversee the event. Yayc later described the patriarchs' absence as a success due to their efforts.

Yayc is a close associate of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He stood by Erdogan during a failed coup attempt on July 15.2016and was heard whispering to Erdogan during the president's televised speech on CNN Trk that night. After the failed coup, Yayc played a crucial role in the purgeErdoganHe also developed a software called Fetometre, which was used to identify members of the Glen movement, a group critical of Erdogan. However, according to the software, ittoYayc also received a score indicating his affiliation with the movement. He is also a strong supporter of a controversial doctrine called Blue Homeland, which is based on Turkey's interests in the Mediterranean.

Yayc claims that the rituals performed at Sumela Monastery are part of a plan orchestrated by members of the Glen movement.

Among the groups supporting Yayc is the Vatan (Homeland) party, led by nationalist Dou Perinek, a supporter of the Erdogan government. The patriarchy's political ambitions are highlighted in a report published by the party's media outlet, Aydnlk,withthe article titled “Defying the Constitution.”

Among the groups supporting Yayc are members of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), an ally of Erdogan. Arzu Erdem, who served three terms as an MHP parliamentarian and is closely tied to party leader Devlet Baheli, visited Trabzon on August 21. Along with Yayc, Erdem met with the governor and the police department to advocate for the ritual to be canceled.

Erdem said on social media that she is committed to fighting firmly against those who try to undermine the unity and solidarity of the region. She stressed that she will not tolerate the activities of the Pontus Greeks disguised as rituals. According to Erdem, such activities aim to undermine the values ​​of the nation and the sovereignty of the state.

She also stressed that Sumela is not just a monastery, but a historical site that did not function as a monastery for centuries.

Cokun Dilber, chairman of the government-backed Trkiye Kamu-Sen civil servants' union for Trabzon province, issued a press release calling the ritual illegal, demanding its immediate cancellation and a ban on any such events in the future.

He stressed that Trkiye Kamu-Sens' commitment to raising public awareness about this illegal ceremony and urging the authorities to take action reflects their dedication to national and spiritual values, their love for the Turkish nation and their loyalty to the Republic of Turkey. Dilber stated that there are court decisions prohibiting rituals and worship in museums and historical sites, which explicitly state that such practices are not allowed in Smela. He clarified that Smela is neither a church nor a place of worship, but rather a museum and historical site.

Yaycs’ efforts, however, have been met with backlash from local business owners. Metin Nan, chairman of the Uzungl Tourism Operators Association, said tourism should not be politicized. He noted that Arab tourists who have visited the area in the past have been targeted, adding: “Over the past three years, xenophobia has put all tourism stakeholders in Trabzon in a difficult position.”

The Turkish Travel Agencies Association announced that the ceremony scheduled for August 23 will only be accessible to guests accredited and approved by the governor's office. After the ceremonyis finishedThe site will be reopened to all local and international visitors.

Nordic monitor