No talks with govt: Fearing unrest, PTI decides to cancel rally: Imran





PTI founder warns if anyone tries to stop them, this time they will not back down Reiterate demand for trial of former intelligence chief Gen (r) Faiz in open court

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday revealed that while he was in jail, he was informed that holding the planned rally in Islamabad could lead to national unrest, prompting him to cancel the event, saying he had no discussions with the government regarding the Islamabad rally.

Yesterday, the PTI announced the postponement of its rally scheduled at Tarnol Chowk in Islamabad till September 8.

In an informal conversation with reporters at Adiala Jail on Friday, the former prime minister said the rally, initially planned to focus on the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat issue, was postponed after being informed that it could escalate tensions.

He said: “I am told that Khatm-e-Nubuwwat is a sensitive issue, with religious groups already protesting in Islamabad.”

He explained that “fearing unrest,” the party decided to cancel the rally.

“If we had gone ahead with the event, there was a risk of a repeat of the events of May 9, and the previous judicial inquiry into May 9 has not yet been conducted.”

Imran issued a stern warning, saying: “If you grant permission and then try to stop the gathering, the government will be fully responsible.”

“This time it is a question of the credibility of justice: whether the court grants us authorization or the administration cancels it.”

Imran said he had ordered the party not to tolerate any hurdle on September 8.

He said the Islamabad rally had been postponed for the last time. He added that the party leadership had been instructed to meet before September 8 to decide when to protest if the Supreme Court ruling was not implemented.

The PTI founder also warned that if anyone tried to stop them, “this time they will not back down.”

Asked about the trial of General (retd) Faiz and the response of the other side asking who was Imran Khan to demand an open trial, Khan said: “I am the leader of the largest party in the country and I am demanding an open trial. You are making a serious charge that Faiz and I conspired on May 9.”

“I created my party from scratch and have been fighting for 28 years to defend the Constitution. If Faiz is involved in the events of May 9, then he must be tried publicly.

“This is not a military or secret matter.”

Imran Khan has demanded a public trial for former Joint Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, who was taken into military custody for misuse of power and violation of the Army Act.

“I demand that the army chief conduct the trial of General Faiz in an open court,” the former prime minister said during an informal interaction with reporters at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he has been lodged for over a year in various cases ranging from corruption to terrorism.

Imran also referred to the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report, saying that “if the report had been implemented, we would have a democracy today. A public trial would be as beneficial for the country as the implementation of the Hamoodur Rahman report.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2024/08/24/not-held-discussions-with-govt-fearing-unrest-pti-decided-to-call-off-rally-imran/

