Ahead of PM Modi meeting union leaders, AIDEF calls for restoration of old pension scheme – Indian PSU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting with the union leaders of the Central Government Employees in a letter issued by the Department of Personnel on 21.08.2024, the union leaders representing the Standing Committee of the National Council (JCM) are invited to a meeting with the Prime Minister. After Narendra Modi assumed charge as the Prime Minister for the third time, on behalf of the JCM staff, a memorandum was submitted to him on 18.06.2024, bringing to his notice 14 major demands which include establishment of the 8th Pay Commission, restoration of the old pension scheme, withdrawal of corporatisation of Ordnance Factories, release of 18 months of DA arrears, restoration of commuted portion of pension after 12 years, welfare of CGHS in all districts, implementation of various Supreme Court judgments on service issues to non-petitioners, etc.

So far, the government has not responded to these issues. The Prime Minister has invited trade union leaders to a discussion. We have learnt from reliable sources that the Prime Minister is mainly calling the trade union leaders to apprise the government of his stand on the recommendations of the TV Somanathan Committee on improvement of the NPS contributory pension scheme. The employees recruited after 01.01.2004 are not happy with the improvement in the NPS as they have to continue to contribute 10% of their salary towards their pension. Their only demand is the restoration of the old pension scheme.

AIDEF, one of the leading central government employee organisations representing the civil defence employees, has been boycotting the meetings of the NPS improvement committee as according to them, their demand is only for restoration of the old pension scheme as it is non-contributory and many other benefits like commutation, DR on pension, restoration of commuted pension after 15 years, enhancement of pension after 80 years and enhancement of pension after every pay commission, supplementary family pension for singles, widows, divorced daughters and for physically challenged children/differently able children etc. AIDEF, in an appeal submitted by it to the Prime Minister today, has conveyed its inability to attend the meeting with him as the discussion in the meeting is focused only on improvement of the NPS. They also mentioned in their appeal not only withdrawal of NPS and restoration of OPS but also withdrawal of corporatisation of ordnance factories, restructuring of DRDO and DGQA and also reduction of manpower in MES and Navy etc. I have accessed a copy of the AIDEF appeal dated 23.08.2024 addressed to the Prime Minister which we are publishing here for the benefit of our viewers.

For the personal attention of the Honourable Prime Minister

A fervent appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of the Government of India on behalf of the 3.5 lakh civilian defence employees.

Shri. Narendra Damodardas Modi ji,

Mr. Prime Minister,

Government of India,

South Block, New Delhi 110 001.

Mr. President,

With great hope on your honour, we submit this appeal for your favourable consideration and decision please. The All India Federation of Defence Employees is the pioneer and apex federation of trade unions of 3.5 lakhs of civil defence employees functioning since 1953. Your Honour has convened a meeting with the Standing Committee of the National Council (JCM), the representative forum of Central Government Employees on 24.08.2024. Even though no specific agenda is given for the meeting, it is understood that the Hon’ble Prime Minister is expected to announce the decision of the Government to improve/amend the National Contributory Pension Scheme implemented for the Government employees who were recruited on or after 01.01.2004 by implementing the recommendations of the NPS Improvement Committee chaired by the then Finance Secretary, Shri. TV Somanathan.

The All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF), since 2003 when NPS was introduced by the then government, has been demanding withdrawal of NPS and restoration of defined, guaranteed and non-contributory pension scheme under the CCS Pension Rules, 1972 (now 2021) for the following reasons:

i. Government employees should not be put on contributory pension scheme as 10% salary reduction on monthly contribution to NPS account during their entire service period will subject the employees to undue financial hardship as salary is the only source of income for government employees for their survival.

ii. The pay scale fixed by the 5th CPC on the basis of the principle that the responsibility for pensions lies with the government and no contribution towards pensions is payable by the employees and therefore there is no justification for recovering 10% of employees' salaries for their pension.

iii. There cannot be any discrimination between employees recruited up to 31st December, 2003 and 1st January, 2004 or thereafter in the matter of pension as it constitutes a violation of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India.

iv. Pension is a social protection that provides socio-economic justice to those who, in the prime of their lives, worked tirelessly for the employer/government, with the assurance that in their old age, they would not be abandoned.

v. Government employees who have contributed their best during their service period of more than 3 decades to the Nation and the people of the country cannot be considered as a liability when they retire from public service.

vi. As far as the civilian Defence employees are concerned, they constitute the fourth largest defence force of our country and they work alongside the uniformed personnel. While the uniformed personnel are eligible for non-contributory pension, irrespective of their date of appointment, the civilian Defence employees are heavily discriminated against by subjecting them to the contributory pension scheme of the NPS.

vii. Any improvement in NPS will never match the existing retirement benefits under CCS (Pension) Rule, 1972 (now 2021), since the fundamental anomaly/aberration in NPS is that it is a contributory pension scheme, whereas in the pension scheme under CCS Rule, 1972 (now 2021), it is a non-contributory pension scheme.

Sir, it is also pertinent to mention here that many State Governments have abolished NPS and restored the Non-Contributory Pension Scheme for their employees. We have raised all these points before the Committee Shri. TV Somanathan and as the Chairman of the Committee has categorically stated that its mandate is only to recommend certain improvements in the NPS and not to restore the Non-Contributory Defined and Guaranteed Pension under the CCS Pension Rule, 1972 (now 2021), we have refrained from attending any further meetings with the Committee. In this situation, since the Committee has submitted its report and your Honour has invited the National Council Standing Committee (JCM) only to discuss/decide on certain improvements in the NPS, the National Executive Committee of AIDEF has taken a decision not to participate in the proposed meeting on 24.08.2024 and appeal to the Honourable Prime Minister to consider favourably the demand of the Civil Defence Employees and all Central Government Employees for restoration of the Non-Contributory Pension Scheme defined and guaranteed under the CCS Pension Rules, 1972 (now 2021). We, therefore, appeal to your Honour to consider this demand as very genuine and justified and to restore the Non-Contributory Pension Scheme for the employees recruited on or after 01.01.2004. This will go a long way in motivating the Government Employees who are ultimately working for the nation and the people of the country. It has become clear that during the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, it was government employees who were on the frontline running government affairs round the clock, risking their lives.

Apart from the above, we would also like to point out here that the government owned defence industry and its employees are under severe attack since the last few years. To begin with, the 222 year old Indian Armament Factories under OFB which played a very vital role in the defence of the country in fighting all wars including the Kargil Crisis after Independence were converted into 7 corporations in 2021 ignoring all previous written assurances given by successive Defence Ministers. After corporatisation, almost all the Armament Factories are suffering from lack of workload etc. and the employees are all in deep distress as their deemed deputation as government employees is coming to an end on 30.09.2024, their salaries have been reduced drastically and even the dependents of the deceased employees have not been given compassionate appointment for more than 3 years. Our demand for withdrawal of corporatisation and issuance of notification for continuation of status of employees as Central Government Employees/Civil Defence Employees till their retirement is yet to be taken up by the government.

The next attack is on DRDO labs in the name of restructuring by implementing the adverse recommendation of Prof. Vijayaragavan Committee report, which will have far-reaching implications on the defence preparedness of our country. All departments like Navy, MES, EME, AOC etc. are under pressure by cutting posts, reducing sanction, closing down EME workshops, implementing GOCO model in EME, closing down/merging depots under AoC and large scale outsourcing and privatisation etc. are underway. Based on the recommendations of the NPC, DGQA is also being downsized. Your Honour will be surprised to know that the bonus (PLB) for the civilian defence employees of DGQA and EME for the year 2022-23 is yet to be released to them. None of the grievances and demands of the civilian employees of the defence are resolved and to such an extent that no meeting of the JCM, the supplementary meeting mechanism and the meeting with the federations is taking place.

More than 2.5 million positions are vacant and the current employees are subjected to work pressure and harassment. In a word, civilian defense employees feel neglected and discriminated against. The demoralization and demotivation of civilian defense employees will have serious repercussions on the national security and defense preparedness of the country.

Mr. President, in view of the above, we request you to kindly spare some time to respond to the genuine issues raised by us and to kindly take necessary steps to instruct the authorities of the Ministry of Defense to resolve the outstanding issues of the civilian employees of the Defense by engaging in dialogue with us. Looking forward to your early and favorable decision, please accept the expression of my distinguished sentiments.