Welcome to World Brief, where we examine the negative reactions Indonesia s proposed electoral changes, on the last day of the WE Democratic National Convention and Major Rail Strike Across Canada .

Welcome to World Brief, where we examine the negative reactions Indonesias proposed electoral changes, on the last day of the WE Democratic National Convention and Major Rail Strike Across Canada.

Sign up to receive World Brief in your inbox every weekday.

Parliament gives in to protests

Thousands of Indonesians tent Protesters stormed parliament in the capital Jakarta on Thursday in demonstrations against proposed changes to the country's electoral law. Police fired tear gas and water cannons at the demonstrators, some of whom carried a fake guillotine depicting the face of outgoing President Joko Widodo. Similar protests broke out in other major cities, including Bandung, Yogyakarta, Surabaya and Makassar.

Indonesian lawmakers met in an emergency session to ratify a bill that would overturn a ruling by the country’s Constitutional Court earlier this week and amend a second one. If passed, the law would have increased the political clout of Widodo and his successor, Prabowo Subianto, by allowing Widodo’s son to run for regional deputy governor and potentially paving the way for Widodo and Prabowo’s allies to contest elections in Central Java and Jakarta virtually unopposed. Protesters called on lawmakers to respect both court rulings.

The first decision, made on Tuesday, dismissed a case challenging age limits for candidates under 30 seeking to serve as regional governors. Parliament wanted change boundaries, allowing Widodo's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, to run for office in Central Java.

Kaesang would not be the only member of the Widodo family in power if he wins a seat in November. Widodo’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, will be sworn in as vice president on October 20 alongside Prabowo. Gibran was only allowed to run for vice president because of the Constitutional Court. decision Last October, it was decided that people under 40 could run for the highest office if they had previously been elected to a regional position.

Critics of Widodos' administration decried the move, arguing that then-Chief Justice Anwar Usman should not have been involved in the case because he is Widodos' brother-in-law. Anwar was later removed from office over the controversy.

Also on Tuesday, the Constitutional Court ruled in favor of abolishing a threshold rule that required political parties and coalitions to hold 20% of legislative seats or 25% of the popular vote to be able to nominate candidates for regional leaders. the highest threshold The Supreme Court issued a new provision stating that parties and coalitions need only 7.5% of the popular vote for provinces with between 6 and 12 million eligible voters and only 6% of the popular vote for provinces with more than 12 million eligible voters.

Activists greeted Lawmakers called the decision a victory for democracy, saying it hampered the Onward Indonesia coalition's efforts to create a broad coalition to block opposition candidate Anies Baswedan from running for the coveted Jakarta governorship. But lawmakers sought to amend the decision on Thursday to raise the nomination threshold again.

Legal experts and political analysts have described the power struggles as amounting to a constitutional crisis for the world's third-largest democracy and fourth-most populous country. minimized these amendments, however, simply calling them part of the government's checks and balances.

Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, deputy speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, ultimately postponed Thursday’s emergency plenary session due to the unrest, initially citing the body’s lack of quorum before giving in to protesters’ demands. The vote will not take place until the next session of parliament, meaning any changes to the court rulings would not apply to Widodo’s outgoing government or regional elections scheduled for November.

Most read today

What's next?

Closing of the DNC. US Vice President Kamala Harris will take the stage at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Thursday evening to deliver a speech. formally accepting The party's nomination for president. If she wins the November election, she will become the first woman elected president of the United States and the first woman of South Asian descent. Harris' speech, which some analysts consider the most important of her career so far, will likely touch on abortion rights, the high cost of living, her legacy and the threat of a second Donald Trump presidency.

Harris has raised a record $500 million in one month since launching her campaign. Polling sites estimate that she has narrowed the score or surpassed Trump in key states. Meanwhile, third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine platform, suggested that he will end his campaign on Friday to support Trump.

This week's four-day DNC event hosted top Democratic Party leaders and influencers, including former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, activists Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Railway workers' strike. Canada's two largest railway companies close On Thursday, after negotiations with a union broke down, more than 9,000 workers were locked out at midnight, crippling key supply chains and dealing a major blow to Ottawa's economy.

Half of Canada's exports depend on rail transportation. Moody's Ratings estimates that Canada will lose about $250 million for each day of the shutdown, or about 4% of the country's GDP. That could seriously damage Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's popularity; Trudeau's Liberal Party depends on the New Democratic Party, which is partly based on unions, to stay in power.

The Canadian National rail network extends Canadian shipping company Pacific Kansas City serves the United States, while Canadian Pacific Kansas City expands to Mexico. Both companies continue to operate outside Canada because foreign workers are covered by different unions. Danish shipping company Maersk announcement On Thursday, the government announced it was considering contingency plans to continue trade with Ottawa.

Mpox is spreading. Thailand confirmed Sweden reported its first case of the deadly strain of mpox Clade 1b on Thursday, making it the first Asian country and the second country outside Africa to report the disease. Local health authorities said a European man carrying the disease arrived in Bangkok last Wednesday from an unidentified African country and began showing symptoms the next day. Last week, Sweden also reported a case of the deadly strain.

Clade 1b has a mortality rate of 3%, much higher than the 0.2% rate seen in the 2022 outbreak. Epidemiologists believe this strain is primarily transmitted by heterosexual sex as well as skin-to-skin contact. Smallpox cases were initially concentrated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but the rapid spread of the virus forced the World Health Organization to declare the smallpox outbreak a public health emergency on August 14. In the week since last Tuesday, Congo reported more than 1,000 new cases of MPOX.

Tips

The secret to a long life is simpler than you might think, according to Maria Branyas Morera, formerly the world's oldest person. deceased She lived through two pandemics, two world wars, and a multitude of discoveries and revolutions. In an interview with Guinness World Records before her death, Branyas said she believed her longevity came from order, tranquility, good relationships with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity, and staying away from toxic people.