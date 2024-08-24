Liz Truss was a better PM than Boris Johnson, says Anthony Seldon





HHe is Britain's greatest political biographer, the author of definitive accounts of every prime minister in Downing Street since Sir John Major.

She is widely derided as the most disastrous occupant of 10 Downing Street in the country, even though her tenure collapsed faster than it takes for a supermarket lettuce to wilt.

Yet Sir Anthony Seldon, whose biography of Truss's rise and fall is serialised in The Times Magazine on Saturday, came to a surprising conclusion: she was a better prime minister than her predecessor, Boris Johnson.

Seldon, who spoke to more than 100 senior officials, aides and colleagues at Truss for his book Closes at tensaid he found redeeming qualities in the prime minister that he did not have found when he wrote a He wrote a similar book on Johnson. He added that while Truss had traumatised the economy and undermined his party's economic and political credibility, Johnson's legacy was far more pernicious.

The Fall of Liz Truss by Those Who Were There “In my opinion, Boris Johnson was undoubtedly a worse prime minister than Liz Truss,” he said. Even though she only survived less than 50 days in power and made many mistakes, she at least had intellectual dynamism and consistency in economic policy. She was undoubtedly intelligent and had goals that she passionately believed in and wanted to achieve. Her desire to stimulate economic growth was of great moral importance and she was entirely consistent in that regard. Seldon spoke to more than 100 senior officials, staff and colleagues at Truss for his book GARETH IWAN JONES FOR THE TIMES Seldon said her fatal problem was that she was unable to deviate from her plan or communicate it properly, even when it was clear her methods were likely to be disastrous. But Boris Johnson, he said, was nothing to write home about. He said Johnson had no integrity and was simply unfit to be prime minister, that he was incapable of understanding what his job was and that he was consumed by frivolity. He was a charlatan through and through. He had wasted his three years in office and achieved very little. We see this very clearly with Brexit. Leaving the European Union was probably not a mistake, but he had no serious knowledge or understanding of the issues that needed to be addressed. He failed to seize the opportunities of Brexit that he had outlined during the Leave campaign, he failed to align himself and his handling of the Covid pandemic was, to a large extent, very poor. If you look at the 58 prime ministers Britain has had, he stands out historically as the worst, even though he stayed in power longer than she did. The damage caused by Boris Johnson is immeasurable Seldon also warned that Johnson's legacy would be far more damaging in the long term than Truss's short tenure. The legacy of Truss, who traumatised the economy and undermined his party’s economic and political credibility, will be long remembered. But it is the legacy of Johnson, who flouted Brexit, squandered three years of domestic policy and degraded standards in public life, that will prove far more pernicious. He added: She was a creature of Boris. (But) in truth they had very different views and were by no means friends. But he helped give him the green light for number 10 based on a shared dislike for [Rishi] Sunak. He helped her stay in power a little longer, and when he decided he had a good chance again, he stepped aside. Truss survived less than 50 days in office TIMES PHOTOGRAPHER JACK HILL In the first part of Closes at tenSeldon reveals that the Prime Minister considered going even further in her disastrous mini-budget than she ultimately did. Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested that she replace all direct taxes with a flat 20 per cent income tax. Truss said it was a great idea, and it was dubbed Estonia (after a similar policy adopted there). Rees-Mogg estimated it would cost $41 billion, and Truss said she had long been attracted to the idea of ​​flat taxes. These people were deadly serious, one adviser recalled. Rees-Mogg also advocated abolishing inheritance tax and removing tax breaks for civil servants working from home. Anyone who suggested that tax cuts should be offset by budget cuts was dismissed. Every time we brought it up, Liz was manic: “No, no, no,” said one of the participants. The book also reveals that after the disastrous reaction to the mini-budget, it was Truss rather than his chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, who decided to double down on the effort in a television interview, leading to a run on British debt the following day. It was clear that Kwarteng had to speak out publicly and say something to stabilise the markets, Seldon writes. At Kwarteng's private meeting with his press team, a carefully worded line of apology and discussions of forceful measures to put us on a safer footing were agreed. The aim was for Kwarteng to reduce the heart rate, to calm down. But then, Seldon said, Kwarteng spoke to Truss shortly before he went on the show. She suggested he redouble his efforts. She suggested he utter four words that have become among the most important in modern economic history: “There’s more to come.” There was indeed more to come, but not in the way Kwarteng had anticipated.

