RFK Jr. Endorses Trump, Suspends Presidential Campaign





Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent presidential campaign and threw his support behind Republican nominee Donald Trump on Friday, saying in remarks in Phoenix that he was backing the former president because he saw no viable path to the White House.

“In my heart, I no longer believe I have a realistic path to electoral victory,” Kennedy said. “I cannot in good conscience ask my staff and volunteers to continue to work long hours or my donors to continue to give when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House.”

Kennedy said three factors convinced him to leave the Democratic Party and “support President Trump”: free speech, the war in Ukraine and what he called the “war on our children.”

“My joining the Trump campaign will be a difficult sacrifice for my wife and children, but it is worth it if there is even a small chance of saving these children,” he said. He added that processed foods, chemicals and obesity were destroying the health of children in the United States.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes an announcement about the future of his campaign in Phoenix, Arizona, August 23, 2024. Thomas Machowicz/REUTERS

The son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, RFK Jr.'s announcement was met with disapproval from other members of the political family. His sister Kerry Kennedy said in a statement, on behalf of herself and four other family members, that his decision to support Trump was “a betrayal of the values ​​our father and our family hold dearest” and “a sad end to a sad story.”

His wife, actress Cheryl Hines, thanked volunteers for their work on the campaign, saying they had “accomplished feats that were thought to be impossible.”

But Kennedy acknowledged Friday that his wife was not happy with his decision. “I am so grateful to my wonderful wife Cheryl for her unconditional love as I made a political decision that she is very uncomfortable with. I wish the same for this country: love and unity even in the face of disagreement. We will need it in the times ahead,” Kennedy tweeted.

Kennedy also said he was not ending his campaign, but simply suspending it, and that he would remain on the ballot in many uncontested states. “In about 10 key states where my presence would be an obstacle, I will withdraw my name, and I have already started the process,” he said, adding that voters in Republican and blue states could vote for him “without hurting or helping President Trump or Vice President Harris.”

And he raised the remote possibility that if neither Trump nor Harris were able to win 270 electoral votes, a tie of 269 to 269, “I could still end up in the White House in a runoff election.”

Kennedy's campaign

Kennedy's campaign had sought ballot access in states like Arizona this week, even though he filed papers Thursday night to withdraw his candidacy in that key state — a foreshadowing of his announcement. When he suspended his campaign, he was on the ballot in more than 23 states and awaiting confirmation in 22 others.

Before his speech, he revealed that he was ending his candidacy in a Pennsylvania court filing and said he and running mate Nicole Shanahan were seeking to withdraw their petition to appear on Pennsylvania's presidential ballot.

He will, however, be on the ballot in the key state of Michigan.

“He cannot withdraw at this point,” a spokesman for the Michigan Secretary of State's office said. “His name will remain on the ballot.”

In his speech, Kennedy said that “in an honest system, I believe I would have won the election.”

He lambasted the Democratic Party — his former party and that of his father and uncle — saying it had become “the party of war, censorship, corruption, big pharma, big tech, big agriculture and big money.”

Kennedy thanked his colleagues for their tireless work over the past few months.

“You carried me from that mountain of glass,” he said.

Kennedy initially entered the race as a Democrat, challenging President Biden for the nomination, before deciding last October to run as an independent. Kennedy is a best-selling author and environmental lawyer who has worked on issues including clean water.

Jen O'Malley Dillon, Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign manager, appealed to Kennedy supporters in a statement after her announcement Friday.

“For all Americans who are fed up with Donald Trump and looking for a new path forward, our campaign is for you,” she said. “To help working people and those who feel abandoned, we need a leader who will fight for you, not just himself, and who will bring us together, not tear us apart. Vice President Harris wants to earn your support.”

In one of the most surprising revelations of his campaign, Kennedy also admitted that he had dumped a dead bear cub in New York's Central Park nearly a decade ago.

No polls showed Kennedy with enough support to defeat Trump and Harris nationally or in any state, but polls during his campaign suggested he could attract enough support to make a difference in some of the key states where the margins of victory were slim in 2020 and 2016.

Kennedy, one of 11 children in his family, lost his uncle and father to assassinations. He was given Secret Service protection last month after the assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania.

In recent years, Kennedy has promoted anti-vaccine conspiracy theories and has been shunned by several family members who supported Mr. Biden earlier this year.

Melissa Quinn and Hunter Woodall contributed to this report.

