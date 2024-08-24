



kyiv wants India to join its vision of a “just peace,” aimed at focusing a global effort around pressuring the Kremlin to end its full-scale invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. in a statement Friday. But India, which is currently one of Russia's largest trading partners, a major buyer of Russian oil and a supplier of about 16 humanitarian aid packages to Ukraine, continues to declare that it remains neutral and calls for peace, but not the just peace that kyiv wants. Modi: Peaceful solution to conflict is best for humanity said Friday. In a joint statement Later, the leaders said that both India and Ukraine support respect for the principles of international law, including the UN Charter, such as respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. During his visit to kyiv, Modi signed several agreements, deepening cooperation with Ukraine in the pharmaceutical, agricultural, humanitarian and cultural fields. He also met with representatives of the Indian diaspora, visited the monument of Mahatma Gandhi, met with Ukrainian diplomatic officials and hugged Zelensky, just as he hugged Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow a month ago. That first embrace dealt a blow to diplomatic relations between Ukraine and India, as Modi traveled to Moscow and hugged Putin on the day Russian forces bombed a children’s hospital in kyiv. Although Modi called on Putin to stop the war and said a solution could not be found on the battlefield, Zelenskyy expressed disappointment at Modi’s closeness to the Russian leader. It is a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy embrace the world's most bloodthirsty criminal in Moscow on such a day, Zelenskyy. wrotereferring to the deadly Russian attacks last month.

