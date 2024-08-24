Former attorney general, judges to face trial for covering up TV preachers' crimes

Former Istanbul prosecutor general Hadi Saliholu and several other senior judicial officials are set to stand trial for allegedly using their positions to protect convicted TV preacher Adnan Oktar's criminal network, according to a columnist for the Cumhuriyet daily.

Oktar, arrested in a 2018 police raid, was convicted of multiple charges including sexual exploitation, attempted murder and unlawful confinement. His case has been compared to that of Jeffrey Epstein, where Oktar is portrayed as a cult leader who manipulated and exploited his followers under the guise of religious preaching.

Bar Terkolu wrote in his column Thursday that Saliholu, along with several former judges, now faces charges in a high-profile case that accuses him and others of using their judicial authority to cover up Oktar’s alleged crimes. The trial, announced by the Supreme Court of Appeals’ 5th Criminal Division, marks the first time that such high-ranking judicial figures have been brought to trial in connection with the Oktar case.

Saliholu, who had already gained notoriety for his role in stopping corruption investigations involving former prime minister and current president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s inner circle in December 2013, is accused of collaborating with the Oktar criminal organization. Other defendants include former Istanbul Regional Court judges Ahmet Mahnaolu, Derya Bayburtluolu and Reyhan Yaman and former prosecutor Ali Parlar.

The charges are based on a report by three inspectors from the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK), which detailed how these judicial figures allegedly used their positions to protect Oktar and his associates. The 680-page report, based on interviews with 140 people, ranging from clerks to informants, also highlighted an unusual increase in the wealth of the accused judges and prosecutors during the period in question. Investigations revealed numerous telephone communications between the defendants and Oktar’s associates during the court proceedings.

Saliholu and Parlar are particularly involved in the suppression of prosecutions against the Oktars network, accused of deliberately excluding evidence and closing investigations that could have led to convictions. The report says that court decisions were written outside the courtroom and that several of the decisions, including one that called the shooting of police officers during an operation against the Oktars group an “accidental discharge,” were made without proper due process.

The investigation also revealed significant financial irregularities, with the defendants accumulating wealth far in excess of their official salaries during the trial period. These gains were allegedly linked to their efforts to influence court decisions in favor of the Oktars organization. This led to the escape of several suspects who were released from detention, some of them fleeing abroad.

The trial is expected to begin in the coming days. Seven people identified as victims of the Oktars organization are expected to testify as plaintiffs. The trial is expected to shed light on the extent of judicial corruption related to the Oktar case and could have significant repercussions within the Turkish justice system.

The trial follows a July 2024 Supreme Court of Appeals ruling that upheld Oktar’s conviction and sentence of 8,658 years in prison. The court also ordered the confiscation of assets worth approximately 5 billion lira, including luxury vehicles, real estate and cash, all allegedly acquired through criminal activities orchestrated by Oktar and his associates.

Turkey has been grappling with allegations of corruption within its judicial system for some time.

Last year, Istanbul's chief prosecutor, Smail Uar, sent a letter to the HSK, denouncing corruption in the country's judicial system.

The Turkish judiciary was already criticized by international bodies and human rights groups for taking orders from the executive branch before the corruption allegations.

Turkey dismissed more than 4,000 judges and prosecutors immediately after the failed coup in July 2016, due to their alleged links to the religious Glen movement, which is accused of orchestrating the coup attempt. The movement denies any involvement.

Many believe that the mass dismissal of members of the judiciary has had a chilling effect on the entire justice system, intimidating remaining judges and prosecutors into obeying government orders to launch politically motivated investigations into critics.

Turkey wasclass117th out of 142 countries in the rule of law index published by the World Justice Project (WJP) in October, a sign of the deterioration of the rule of law in the country.