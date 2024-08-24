Live Updates: RFK Jr. Backs Trump as He Suspends Presidential Campaign





Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Convention on August 22.

Bernadette Tuazon/CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris capped one of the most extraordinary months in modern political history Thursday night with a speech that rallied Democrats and painted Donald Trump as the enemy of classic American principles.

Harris took direct aim at her Republican rival, proposing a break from the uncertainty and upheaval that marked his years in the White House. She outlined the former president’s legal troubles. She blamed him for the horrors some women faced as state abortion laws were implemented.

Here are the takeaways from the fourth night of the DNC:

Fighting for freedom and the issue of government interference: Harris spoke at length about freedom, seeking to reframe issues such as reproductive rights as a question of government interference.

Harris gets personal: The vice president hasn't explicitly compared her upbringing to that of past presidents, but other speakers this week have drawn a more direct contrast between her childhood and Trump's life as the son of a real estate mogul.

Allies back Harris' resume: Each night, speakers highlighted her work fighting transnational gangs, sexual assaulters and corporate bad actors.

Meet the Harris clan: Trump and many other Republicans have for years made a spectacle of Harris’s mispronunciation of the name. On Thursday night, two of Harris’ young great-nieces appeared on stage with actress Kerry Washington to send a message: It’s so easy, kids can do it. Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, appeared with her daughter-in-law, Ella Emhoff, and goddaughter, Helena Hudlin. Later, Maya Harris, the vice president’s sister, spoke about their mother, who died in 2009.

Gun Violence Testimonies: The convention highlighted personal stories of those affected by gun violence. Speakers shared their experiences of loss, including Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, whose son was murdered in 2012; mothers who lost their children in the Sandy Hook and Uvalde school shootings; Melody McFadden, who lost her mother to domestic violence; and Edgar Vilchez, who lost a classmate. Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who survived a shooting at a campaign event in 2011, closed the segment.

Central Park Five: Trump has a long history of manipulating racial resentment for political gain, but the first time Trump used this type of politics was when the Central Park Five were wrongly arrested in 1989 and eventually convicted of raping and assaulting a woman jogging in New York City. Trump, then a New York real estate developer, ran full-page newspaper ads calling for the boys’ execution. The boys were later exonerated. On Thursday night, four of the five appeared on stage at the DNC.

Gaza War Opponents Denied Speech: The Democratic National Committee denied speaking time to unpledged delegates elected by primary protest votes against the Biden administration’s Israel policies. Harris pledged to support and defend Israel and condemned the atrocities of the October 7 Hamas attacks. She then said what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives have been lost. Desperate and hungry people are continually fleeing for safety.

Celebrities make their presence felt: The DNC saw a number of star-studded appearances this week, from Lil Jon's surprise appearance on the all-star roll call to Oprah Winfrey's speech on Wednesday. Mindy Kaling, Tony Goldwyn, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Sheila E. Pink, Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris and Jason Isbell also had the opportunity to perform on stage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/dnc-harris-trump-campaign-news-08-23-24/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos