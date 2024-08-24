Former President Donald Trump addresses supporters at campaign rally in Arizona | Election 2024





Former President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The rally comes one day after Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination. The campaign event also comes the same day that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent presidential campaign.

PHOENIX — A day after Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination in Chicago, former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in the Phoenix area.

Former President Trump's rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale comes the same day that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump. According to the Arizona Secretary of State's office, Kennedy Jr. voluntarily withdrew from the Arizona ballot. Kennedy Jr. was seen on stage with Trump during the rally.

Former President Donald J. Trump (Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)

The Glendale rally gave the Trump campaign its first chance to hit back at Vice President Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, after they delivered their message at the DNC following their late arrival on the presidential ticket. Trump is expected to attack the liberal economic proposals and border policies that Harris has championed throughout her campaign and career.

Trump's last rally in Arizona was on June 6, which was also his first rally after a conviction for falsifying business records in New York.

The Desert Diamond is the same venue where Harris and Walz rallied on Aug. 9. It’s the former home of the now-defunct Arizona Coyotes and can hold 20,000 people. Harris’ event drew 15,000 attendees, according to his campaign. According to our photojournalist Rick Davis, thousands were inside the arena as of 3:43 p.m.

The gathering takes place on a very hot day.

Attendees of former President Donald Trump's campaign rally line up outside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

While the rally itself is taking place in an indoor stadium, attendees can be seen standing outside the venue on a day when the maximum temperature is expected to be 106°F.

Glendale Fire Department officials responded to more than 100 patient contacts related to the gathering and the heat outside, according to our reporter Nicole Krasean.

Information in this article was compiled from reports released by the Trump campaign, as well as information provided by The Associated Press and a FOX 10 reporter at the scene.

