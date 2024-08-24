Boris Johnson: Stormer's Welcome to Britain… combined with Orwell's 1984

For the first time, I am seriously concerned about freedom of speech in this country.

I'm not just talking about freedoms that are important to people who honestly believe they are true. I'm talking about the freedom to say things that are actually true, but what the Labour government has decided is no longer acceptable.

Let me give you an example. We have a problem with criminal gangs who have been transporting migrants across the Channel in small boats for years. This practice is dangerous and hundreds of people, including children, have drowned.

The British public was outraged by the sight of these ships. They do not understand why this trade in human lives cannot be stopped.

They cannot understand why the UK Border Force appears to have abandoned any attempt to protect the UK's borders and instead spends its time actively driving these boats and boats towards our shores.

A French warship escorts one of the small boats carrying illegal immigrants across the Channel.

No one knows who these passengers are, where they come from or what their intentions might be once they arrive in the UK, and yet they arrive in their hundreds of thousands. The whole charade seems to make a mockery of the British state and our ability to control our borders.

The overwhelming majority of people want to see the human trafficking gangs dismantled and want a practical way to discourage young people – especially young people – from making the journey. That is why it was so important that we finally had a plan: the Rwanda Economic and Migration Partnership, which, given more time, will undoubtedly work.

As I said in Dover in April 2022, this was always going to be difficult to implement. I predicted that it would face fierce opposition from the left-wing lawyers (Keir Starmer is a prime example) who are so prominent in the world of immigration law.

In fact, the opposition was united, but we could have ultimately defeated it (as we did with Brexit, against similar opposition).

Even before the Rwandan plan had a chance to come into effect, the mere prospect was already having a deterrent effect on gangs, with potential migrants choosing, for example, Ireland over the UK.

Many other countries have begun to follow the British model, choosing to thwart human traffickers by sending their victims for processing in third countries.

It was the right plan and it remains the right plan today. Look at the channel in recent weeks: about 6,000 people have come since the election, and some days with near-record numbers. But Starmer has left Rwanda out and put nothing in its place.

Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper resemble the two gay Dutch police officers in the Harry and Paul sketch, who congratulate themselves on reducing crime in Amsterdam: by legalising theft.

Far from cracking down on gangs, Labour has announced an amnesty for 100,000 people who are due to be deported, meaning they will now seek asylum in the UK and inevitably live there.

Instead of addressing the problem, they insist that we change the language we use to discuss it.

We are now officially told that we should no longer refer to cross-channel traffic as “illegal” migration, but only as “irregular” migration.

Actually, it would be funny if it weren't so serious.

These groups are cruel. They don't care about human life. They need to tell the truth: what they are doing is against the law and the same goes for the people who use their services.

There is no point beating around the bush.

Just as it is illegal to enter this country without permission, it is also illegal to overstay your visa or enter into a sham marriage.

It is illegal for these people to board a ship in France and attempt to breach British immigration procedures. To say otherwise is an insult to the many people who do the right thing, who fill in the forms, who queue outside British embassies around the world and who use the many legal and safe routes through this country to get here.

No one could say that our country has not been generous to those fleeing persecution around the world under the Conservative government. Look at how welcoming the British people have been to people fleeing Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Ukraine in recent years.

It now seems strange to tell these legal immigrants who have done the right thing that they should mix with lawbreakers. This is a moral and political disaster, because it will of course only encourage blind prejudice against all immigrants, legal or not.

This is also an abuse of language. One could say that shoplifters are no longer guilty of theft but of “irregular” purchases and that drunk drivers are guilty of “irregular” driving.

The Labour government is deliberately blurring the line between right and wrong for political gain by abandoning its efforts to control illegal immigration.

In recent days, it has been quite surprising to see how quickly major broadcasters (and many newspapers) are complying with this strange directive from Labspeak. As if this country were becoming North Korea.

The BBC, Sky and Channel 4 now all label cross-channel trading as “irregular” rather than “illegal”, although the law remains the same. Where will this all end?

Once a word is discredited, especially in a sensitive context like immigration, it becomes increasingly difficult to use. One can imagine that there will soon come a time when such activity will be actively considered “illegal,” no matter how clearly it is. The term “illegal immigration” seems poised to enter the lexicon of inflammatory language, the kind that can now lead to imprisonment.

Of course it was right to punish the rioters after the horrific stabbing in Southport. Anyone who riots, anyone who engages in violence, anyone who damages property deserves the full respect of the law.

On the other hand, some people have been sentenced to prison for posting comments on social media that they believed to be true. Some of them seem to be people with no criminal record. Is he really smart?

In this country, we pride ourselves on our freedom of expression. We rightly point out regimes that suppress this freedom. We believe that we are among the great defenders of the right to express our opinion, a right that is the basis of creativity and progress.

Well, now we are losing that reputation with Starmer around the world. Competing governments are seeing ordinary Britons jailed for a bad tweet, while serious and violent criminals are being released early.

The irony does not go unnoticed in a country like Putin's Russia, believe me.

We seem to be entering a new, shaky world, where people can be jailed for hiding something on Twitter before X, something they genuinely believe to be true, while the Labour government insists that we collectively say something about illegal immigration, saying we all know the lies.

Welcome to Stormers Britain, combined with Orwell's 1984.