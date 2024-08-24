Sir Keir Starmer has told Chinese President Xi Jinping he wants to hold “honest” talks – in the first call between the country's leaders in two years

Sir Keir Starmer has told Chinese President Xi Jinping he hopes they can have “honest” talks on thorny issues as they hold the first call between leaders in more than two years.

The conversation comes amid strained relations between London and Beijing over espionage allegations and Beijing's tightening control over the former British colony of Hong Kong.

According to a transcript of the call released by Downing Street, Sir Keir expressed the hope that he and Xi “would be able to have open, frank and honest discussions to address and understand areas of disagreement where necessary”.

Among these issues are “Hong Kong, Russia's war in Ukraine and human rights,” No 10 said.

China was Britain's fifth largest trading partner in 2023, but diplomatic relations have remained frosty.

Shortly after taking office in October 2022, Rishi Sunak declared the end of the so-called “golden age” of UK-China relations proclaimed by former Prime Minister David, now Lord Cameron.

Mr Sunak called China a “systemic challenge” to the UK’s values.

Espionage allegations have since posed further obstacles to repairing relations, with Beijing saying in June that MI6 had recruited Chinese state employees to spy for the UK.

The move comes after Scotland Yard in April charged two men under the Official Secrets Act with spying for China.

According to state broadcaster CCTV's report on the phone call, Xi Jinping stressed to his Chinese counterpart that China wanted to “make mutual benefit and common victory the fundamental tone of China-Britain relations.”

His comments also seem to call for a reset of the relationship.

“China is willing to conduct equal-to-equal dialogue with the British side on the basis of mutual respect… (and) expand cooperation in finance, green economy, artificial intelligence, etc.,” Xi said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang (pictured) was the first senior leader of the country to publicly congratulate Keir Starmer after his election victory in July

Chinese Premier Li Qiang was the first senior Chinese leader to publicly congratulate the Labour leader after his July election victory.

Yesterday's phone call – which CCTV said took place at Sir Keir's invitation – is the first to be reported between the Chinese and British leaders since Xi spoke to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on March 25, 2022.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy plans to visit China next month.