Politics
Sir Keir Starmer has told Chinese President Xi Jinping he wants to hold “honest” talks – in the first call between the country's leaders in two years
Sir Keir Starmer has told Chinese President Xi Jinping he hopes they can have “honest” talks on thorny issues as they hold the first call between leaders in more than two years.
The conversation comes amid strained relations between London and Beijing over espionage allegations and Beijing's tightening control over the former British colony of Hong Kong.
According to a transcript of the call released by Downing Street, Sir Keir expressed the hope that he and Xi “would be able to have open, frank and honest discussions to address and understand areas of disagreement where necessary”.
Among these issues are “Hong Kong, Russia's war in Ukraine and human rights,” No 10 said.
China was Britain's fifth largest trading partner in 2023, but diplomatic relations have remained frosty.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer (pictured in 2021) wants to have 'honest' talks with China
The prime minister is expected to discuss thorny issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping (pictured) in the first call between the leaders in more than two years
Shortly after taking office in October 2022, Rishi Sunak declared the end of the so-called “golden age” of UK-China relations proclaimed by former Prime Minister David, now Lord Cameron.
Mr Sunak called China a “systemic challenge” to the UK’s values.
Espionage allegations have since posed further obstacles to repairing relations, with Beijing saying in June that MI6 had recruited Chinese state employees to spy for the UK.
The move comes after Scotland Yard in April charged two men under the Official Secrets Act with spying for China.
According to state broadcaster CCTV's report on the phone call, Xi Jinping stressed to his Chinese counterpart that China wanted to “make mutual benefit and common victory the fundamental tone of China-Britain relations.”
His comments also seem to call for a reset of the relationship.
“China is willing to conduct equal-to-equal dialogue with the British side on the basis of mutual respect… (and) expand cooperation in finance, green economy, artificial intelligence, etc.,” Xi said.
Shortly after taking office in October 2022, Rishi Sunak (pictured) declared the end of the so-called “golden age” of UK-China relations.
David Cameron (right) drinks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) at the Plough Inn near Chequers in 2015. UK-China relations were praised by former Prime Minister David Cameron, now Lord Cameron
Chinese Premier Li Qiang (pictured) was the first senior leader of the country to publicly congratulate Keir Starmer after his election victory in July
Chinese Premier Li Qiang was the first senior Chinese leader to publicly congratulate the Labour leader after his July election victory.
Yesterday's phone call – which CCTV said took place at Sir Keir's invitation – is the first to be reported between the Chinese and British leaders since Xi spoke to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on March 25, 2022.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy plans to visit China next month.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13775037/Sir-Keir-Starmer-Chinese-president-Xi-Jinping-China.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sir Keir Starmer has told Chinese President Xi Jinping he wants to hold “honest” talks – in the first call between the country's leaders in two years
- US presidential polls 2024: Harris ahead of Trump in national averages | US elections 2024
- U.S. Sending $125 Million in Additional Military Aid to Ukraine, Officials Say
- US Open 2024: How to watch the tennis tournament, where to stream for free, full TV schedule and more
- Boris Johnson: Stormer's Welcome to Britain… combined with Orwell's 1984
- The fifth body has been found in the wreck of the yachts in Sicily, after four bodies were washed ashore BBC News
- First-year football opens season with decisive win over Avon
- Energy bills up by £149 this winter
- Disney-Reliance offers merger concessions, but no sale of cricket rights | Business News
- Health officials in metropolitan Cincinnati are tracking an increase in gastrointestinal illnesses linked to swimming pools.
- Two local politicians from pro-Kurdish party arrested in Istanbul
- Time for US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, Powell says | US Economy