Far-right party leader calls for closure of Turkish Constitutional Court





Devlet Baheli, the leader of Turkey's far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has called for a radical restructuring of Turkey's Constitutional Court or its complete closure, Anka news agency reported. reported. In a written statement, Baheli called on the government to make radical changes to the structure of the courts, including revising its membership and procedures to adapt them to national security needs. If the necessary changes fail, he suggested that the court be dissolved entirely. The statement comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan urged parliament to begin drafting a new constitution. In early May, Erdoan had highlighted tensions between the Supreme Court of Appeals and the Constitutional Court over a ruling on flaws in the existing constitution. Turkey is in the throes of a judicial crisis sparked by the imprisonment of an opposition MP who remains behind bars despite two favourable rulings by the Constitutional Court. The Supreme Court of Appeals, which upheld MP Can Atalay's 18-year prison sentence in what many see as a politically motivated trial, has refused to act in accordance with the Constitutional Court's rulings and has filed criminal complaints against members of the top court over their decision, a first in Turkey's judicial history. Atalay was finally stripped of his parliamentary status this year, in defiance of successive rulings by the Constitutional Court. politicized In legal matters, Erdoan and his government have sought ways to restrict the Constitutional Court. Baheli also targeted the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM), a pro-Kurdish party that he called a “militia wing” of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). He said the money could be better used in the fight against terrorism and to support the families of soldiers killed in clashes with the PKK. The PKK has been waging an insurgency since the 1980s that has killed around 40,000 people in Turkey. The group is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey and its Western allies, although the DEM party denies any links to the group. Baheli demanded immediate action regarding the immunity cases against DEM party MPs, accusing them of aiding terrorism. Baheli called on the parliament to redefine the limits of parliamentary immunity, saying that this protection was being misused by those who engage in anti-state activities. Response to the putschist Baheli With his latest statement, the Minister General of the MHP, junior partner of the AKP, encourages Kurdish hostility, the indigestion of the DEM party, anti-democracy and the law, and calls into question the last vestiges of the constitutional order. each text placed on it pic.twitter.com/yBtp4cpZYq – DEM Party (@DEMGenelMerkezi) August 21, 2024 In response, the DEM party harshly criticized Baheli on X, accusing him of inciting anti-Kurdish sentiment and undermining democracy and the rule of law. “With his latest statement, Baheli is fanning the flames of Kurdish hostility, stoking intolerance against our party and challenging the vestiges of Turkey’s constitutional order,” the party said in a statement. The DEM party condemned Baheli for what it described as a “coup mentality” for advocating the suspension of the constitutional order. The party added that Baheli's approach had become one of the biggest challenges to democracy, human rights and the rule of law in Turkey. The DEM party, a key pro-Kurdish political force in Turkey, has faced systemic pressure, legal challenges and violent attacks for years. Party leaders, including Selahattin Demirta, MPs and activists have been arrested on terrorism-related charges that they consider politically motivated. Despite these challenges, the party continued to win seats in parliament while advocating for Kurdish rights, democracy and peace. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

