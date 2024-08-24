Six weeks after Moscow trip, PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Zelensky, gives him warm hug | World News





En route, six weeks after his visit to Moscow and meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Ukraine early on Friday, met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a warm embrace. India hopes to strike a delicate balance in the region in the grip of conflict with the Prime Minister's last visit. India and Ukraine will sign four agreements on cooperation in the fields of agriculture, medicine, culture and humanitarian aid. Modi told Zelenskyy: “I am personally ready to play any role as a friend to help bring peace. India is ready to proactively contribute to peace efforts. Both sides must sit together to find a way out of the conflict, because the only solution lies in dialogue and diplomacy.” Modi arrived in kyiv from Poland via Rail Force One and was greeted by members of the Indian diaspora in Ukraine at the railway station. “I arrived in Kiev earlier this morning. I was given a very warm welcome by the Indian community,” he wrote in a post on X. The two leaders then paid tribute to the memory of children at the Martyrs' Exhibition in kyiv before their bilateral talks focusing on the ongoing conflict. Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and share views on a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Also read | Expert explains why Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine is important The prime minister’s visit to kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow. The US and some of its Western allies have criticised the trip, even though India has maintained its stance of calling for a peaceful resolution through talks since the conflict began in 2022. Modi is expected to hold one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Zelenskyy, focusing on ways to find a negotiated solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has grave implications for the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday. (PTI) PM Modi highlights Gandhi's message of peace Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underlined the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's eternal message of peace in building a harmonious society as he paid floral tributes at the statue of the iconic Indian leader here in war-torn Ukraine.

Modi arrived in kyiv earlier in the day after a nearly seven-hour journey from Poland to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid Kiev's renewed military offensive into Russian territory. Modi paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Kiev's Oasis of Peace Park. “We paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in kyiv. Bapu’s ideals are universal and give hope to millions. May we all follow the path he showed humanity,” Modi wrote on X. “Remembering Mahatma’s timeless message of peace. Prime Minister @narendramodi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Oasis of Peace Park in Kyiv. Prime Minister highlighted the relevance of Mahatma’s timeless message of peace in building a harmonious society and finding solutions to current global challenges,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X. Series of “historical” visits While his visit marks the first by an Indian prime minister to the war-torn country since its independence in 1991, Modi's trip to Poland is also the first by a prime minister in 45 years. Before leaving New Delhi for his scheduled visits, Modi said, “I look forward to the opportunity to continue previous conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and to share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.” “As a friend and partner, we hope for a rapid return of peace and stability to the region,” he added. — With PTI inputs

