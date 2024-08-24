RFK Jr. suspends presidential campaign, endorses Donald Trump





RFK Jr. held a press conference stating that he was not ending his campaign, but was suspending it, saying that his name would still appear on the ballot in some states. Kennedy threw his support behind former President Donald Trump and said that Trump had asked to enlist Kennedy in his administration. August 23, 2024

