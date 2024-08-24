Turkey, Fatah discuss intra-Palestinian reconciliation process





Turkish and Fatah officials discussed the reconciliation process between Palestinian factions on Thursday. Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Ylmaz met with Fatah Central Committee Secretary General Jibril al-Rajoub, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X. They also discussed the latest developments in Gaza, but no further details of the meeting were provided. Fatah is the main party in the US-backed Palestinian Authority that administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and one of two main Palestinian factions along with the Hamas resistance group, which has ruled the besieged Gaza Strip since 2007. Hamas and Fatah have been bitter rivals since Hamas fighters drove Fatah out of the Gaza Strip after deadly clashes that followed Hamas's resounding victory in 2006 elections. The two men agreed on national unity and decided to set up a reconciliation government after meetings in China last month, although no tangible developments have followed. Hamas favors armed struggle, although its leadership is firm on the need for a single, united Palestinian state, uniting Gaza, the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, while Fatah wants Gaza to be transferred to the control of the legitimate Palestinian authorities. Trkiye is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause and has hosted leaders from Hamas and Fatah. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan also met with Fatah leader Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was recently assassinated in Tehran, in a step toward reconciliation. Abbas was in Ankara last week to deliver a historic speech to the Turkish parliament, where he declared his intention to go to Gaza even if it cost him his life, amid Israel's brutal war against Hamas in Gaza. He said that Gaza could not be considered a separate entity and that it was part of the Palestinian state, adding that Israel's genocide aimed to destroy the entire Palestinian state. Ankara has sharply criticized Israel's offensive in Gaza, which it says amounts to genocide, and has suspended all bilateral trade. It has also lambasted many Western allies for supporting Israel and has repeatedly called for Muslim unity to facilitate a desperately needed ceasefire. Turkey supports a two-state solution within the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

Sabah's Daily Newsletter Stay up to date with what's happening in Türkiye, the region and the world.

SUBSCRIBE ME You can unsubscribe at any time. By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/turkiye-fatah-discuss-intra-palestinian-reconciliation-process The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos