Can Kamala win without policies to sell?

There are no disasters, said former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was born in the United States. There are only opportunities. And, indeed, opportunities for further disasters.

This quote perfectly captures the story of the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential campaign. The first televised presidential debate, held in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, appeared to be an unmitigated disaster. President Joe Biden’s obvious and present weakness had been exposed for the world to see. His opponent, Donald Trump, had emerged as the favorite to recapture the White House, and then, sixteen days later, Trump survived an assassination attempt and his approval ratings rose again.

Harris is a fleeting candidate in an era of short attention spans, which gives her candidacy a strange power.

Biden would lose, but most Democrats were reluctant to impeach him because his obvious replacement, Kamala Harris, was the least popular vice president in history.

But now Biden is out, Vice President Kamala Harris is in, and she’s outpolling Trump. That terrible debate, which was a disaster, seems to have been the cathartic moment Democrats needed to turn things around. It gave us a reality check, says Christopher Hale, a Democratic fundraiser.

In retrospect, party insiders believe that the decision by Biden’s closest advisers, Mike Donilon and Anita Dunn, to hold the debate in June, rather than September or October, was an accidental stroke of genius. It was early enough to give Democrats time to remove a broken Biden from the presidential ticket and late enough for his replacement to run a short campaign that would spare him the scrutiny of an election year.

Harris is a spontaneous candidate in an age of short attention spans, which gives her candidacy a strange new power. The hapless vice president has been reinvented as Kamala the political superstar, and every activist at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week seems wildly excited.

This is very strange. In a matter of weeks, Harris has become the Democratic presidential nominee without even giving a press conference or an interview. Her campaign website still gives no information about her policies, but the media continues to say that her candidacy is perfect.

The hype is working. Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, 60, has quickly become the only major-party candidate in the United States with positive approval ratings. He is widely hailed as America’s father because there is no such thing as too corny in American politics.

Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Convention on August 19, 2024 (Getty)

On Monday, Harris made a surprise appearance onstage at the United Convention Center. In November, she said, we will come together and declare with one voice, as one people: We move forward with optimism, hope and faith. The crowd went wild, despite the fact that she said almost nothing of substance. Later, Hillary Clinton appeared on the same stage to say that Harris could go further than she did by finally breaking the patriarchal glass ceiling to become the first woman president. My friends, she said, when a barrier falls for one of us, it falls and opens the way for all of us. Who needs politicians when you can make history instead?

Speaking of history, Biden also showed up Monday to deliver his own farewell address. He came out at the insulting hour of 10:30 p.m. and received a five-minute standing ovation. He wiped his eyes with his handkerchief. I love you all, folks, he said. And America, I love you. He promised to be the best volunteer the Harris and Walzs camp has ever seen. Music blared as the camp slowly faded from the stage.

But all the sappiness and optimism failed to mask the sordid reality of the Biden-Harris switch. Everyone knows that Joe Biden has not been a nobleman. Biden was forced out of the race by top Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House. “Sometimes you just have to take a hit for the kids,” Nancy replied, cryptically, when asked this week about the tensions between her and the man who is still commander in chief.

On Tuesday night, Mr. and Mrs. Obama, the two most popular Democrats in the world, took the stage at the convention and spoke as if Trump were still in the White House and Harris were not the sitting vice president.

Former first lady Michelle Obama said that thanks to Harris, hope is returning. She condemned Trump for doubling down on his ugly, misogynistic and racist lies and for demonizing our children. “We don’t need four more years of bluster and chaos,” Obama added. “We’ve seen that movie. And we all know the sequels are usually worse.” He continued: “A Harris-Walz administration can help us move past some of the tired old debates that continue to stifle progress, because at their core, Kamala and Tim understand that when everyone gets a fair shot, we’re all better off.”

Harris, who has long sought to present herself as the female Obama, must have enjoyed all this. Her goal now is to resurrect the Obama coalition, which united centrist Democrats and young progressives under the banner of hope and change. The Harris-Walz campaign prefers joy as its leitmotif, but like Obama, it seeks to blend caution with left-wing enthusiasm.

Barack Obama leaves the stage after his speech at the Democratic National Convention, August 20, 2024 (Getty)

Harris and Walz also hijack the right’s libertarian language to talk about their ostensibly non-conservative agenda. On abortion, Harris argues that Americans should be free to make personal decisions without the government telling them what to do.

Walz, for his part, says some of us are old enough to remember when it was Republicans who talked about freedom. There is one golden rule: Mind your own business!

“Mind your own business” also seems to be the Harris campaign’s implicit response to anyone who wants to know what she stands for. At the convention, speakers talked about her vision and values. But no one said what those values ​​were. Doug Emhoff, Harris’ husband, said that Kamala is someone who fights for what she believes in. But he couldn’t say what she believes in, either. She’s an empty vessel.

Harris, who ran for president in 2020, has talked about banning fracking for oil and gas and implementing Medicare for All. Her 2024 campaign now insists she has no intention of pursuing those policies.

Some of Harris’s wealthiest political donors have reportedly been pressuring her to reverse the Biden administration’s protectionist trade policies. But Harris, the daughter of two left-leaning professors, is no free-marketeer. The few economic policies she has unveiled have a populist flavor. She has proposed $25,000 grants to first-time homebuyers and wants to implement Biden’s plan to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.

Last week, as part of her plan to lower the cost of living, Harris called for a law that would punish companies that engage in price gouging, a move that seems very radical by American standards. But after facing backlash, Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer insisted that journalists had read the idea too far.

British observers may have noticed similarities between Harris-Walz’s campaign and that of Keir Starmer’s government. Both Democrats and Labour are led by prosecutors who have been accused of hiding their inner radicalism in order to win over more moderate voters. Both have tried to make centre-left politics attractive to the working class. Both have pledged to build millions of homes.

But unlike Starmer, Harris will not win easily. The 2024 election will be hard-fought and will almost certainly come down to several key states. She may be leading in national polls, but she still lags in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona and Georgia. An October upset in the weeks leading up to Election Day could determine the outcome.

Harris’s vagueness is her strength. Trump has struggled to find his best arguments. He calls her a communist and a lunatic, but so far voters don’t seem to agree. Her campaign wants to focus on her record as a radical pro-crime activist, but she boasts about her work locking up child sex offenders as a district attorney in San Francisco.

The Harris-Walz team also thinks it has mastered the art of alienating Trump. Rather than denouncing him as a vile bigot, Democrats have taken to teasing him. They have also called J.D. Vance weird and creepy and suggested that he has sex with his couch. It’s all very childish, and that’s the point. Trump, who has always prided himself on being the master of playground insults, suddenly seems strangely mute.

Unnamed Republican strategists have told reporters that Trump is in the midst of a closed-door crisis and that his recent public performances have been unusually flat. Some sources say his near-death experience last month has robbed him of some of his boisterous charisma.

But Trump is the more experienced of the two. His team believes that the fundamentals of the campaign have not changed, that the real Harris will eventually be exposed, and that America will not like what it sees. There are still 75 days until the election, and the opportunities for further disasters are numerous.

