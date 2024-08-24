Chinese President Xi Jinping calls British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, urges long-term cooperative relationship





The call, made at Starmer's request, is the first between Xi and Starmer since March 2022, when the president spoke with then-leader Boris Johnson, according to a report, citing state broadcaster CCTV.

Learn more

Chinese President Xi Jinping called British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday and said the two countries should take a “long-term and strategic view” of their relations and intensify dialogue and cooperation. According to The South China Morning Post newspaper report, citing state television Video surveillance, The call, made at Starmer's request, is the first between Xi and Starmer since March 2022, when the president spoke with then-leader Boris Johnson. “China is willing to conduct equal-footed dialogue with the British side on the basis of mutual respect, understanding and trust to make mutual benefit and win-win cooperation the main keywords of China-Britain relations,” Xi said. Xi stressed that China attaches great importance to the UK's interest in greater engagement and dialogue. He expressed his firm willingness to maintain communication at all levels to advance stable and meaningful China-UK relations. The morning of South China. He suggested that the two countries could strengthen cooperation in areas such as finance, green economy, artificial intelligence and people-to-people exchanges. According to the The South China Morning Post newspaper In a report citing Chinese information, Starmer congratulated Xi on China's success at the Paris Olympics and said developing closer relations between the UK and China benefits both nations. He reiterated the UK's commitment to the one-China policy and expressed hope for enhanced cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, finance, education, clean energy and health, as well as joint efforts on global challenges such as climate change, the report added. Last month, Chinese Premier Li Qiang congratulated Starmer on his appointment as British prime minister, stressing China's commitment to strengthening ties with the UK and expanding mutual cooperation. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is considering a visit to China, following on from the groundwork laid by Catherine West, who visited Beijing in March to meet key Chinese officials. Starmer's Labour government is expected to review the UK's China strategy within its first 100 days, although no formal China strategy document has been signed. China is also monitoring the potential deployment of the British carrier strike group to the Indo-Pacific in 2025, a plan announced by former British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps. Shapps said freedom of navigation, including through the Taiwan Strait, is universally recognised, although the exact route of the carrier strike group remains up in the air. With contributions from agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/chinas-xi-jinping-dials-uks-starmer-says-both-countries-should-take-long-term-and-strategic-view-of-ties-13807607.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos