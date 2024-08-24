Trkiye to Bring Together Development Road Project Stakeholders at Meeting in Istanbul





Trkiye will host a major summit next week to bring together stakeholders of the development road project as part of efforts to advance planning for the landmark road and rail link, a senior official said on Friday. The meeting will take place months after Turkey, Iraq, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a preliminary agreement in late April to cooperate on the development road project, launched by Baghdad last year and estimated to cost around $17 billion (TL 578 billion). The agreement was reached on the sidelines of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's visit to Baghdad, the first by a Turkish leader since 2011. “We are entering a critical phase following the memorandum,” Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uralolu said on Friday, announcing the first four-minister summit that will bring together the countries' top officials in Istanbul on August 29. Uralolu said the meeting would cover “all the details” of the development road project and the parties would “take key decisions”. The project plans to connect a major cargo port on Iraq's southern coast to the border with Turkey by rail and road, and is expected to strengthen economic ties between the two neighbors. The 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) road and rail project aims to transform Iraq into a transit hub, connecting Asia and Europe with a link between the country's Grand Faw port in the oil-rich south and Trkiye in the north. According to Uralolu, the development road project is expected to contribute significantly to the economic growth and regional development of Trkiye. “The Development Road will not only diversify international trade corridors but also support the sustainability of global trade,” he said. “Turkey will strengthen its economic and strategic advantages by creating a reliable and efficient trade corridor between Asia and Europe.” Uralolu also stressed that goods arriving via the development road will be able to move in all directions, east, west, north and south, thanks to the extensive transport network and ports of Trkiye. “This corridor will allow us to integrate more efficiently into the global logistics system,” he said. “We will provide new options for the transportation of goods and we believe that the Development Road will improve the efficiency of existing transport corridors.” The Turkish segment of the project extends approximately 1,592 kilometers from Kapkule to Anlurfa, with a new 331-kilometer highway planned between Anlurfa and Ovaky. Regarding the railway aspect of the project, Uralolu said that Trkiye is building a new high-speed railway line between Halkal and Kapkule, with a total length of 229 kilometers, which will serve both freight and passenger transportation. “Our goal is to complete the 153-kilometer Erkezky-Kapkule section by the end of 2025. Once completed, the travel time between Halkal and Kapkule will be reduced from four to just 1.5 hours, with the line capacity quadrupled.” Uralolu also mentioned that the authorities have completed the planning process for the railway line that will pass over the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge.

