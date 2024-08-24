Foo Fighters Reject Donald Trump Using 'My Hero' At Rally





Donald Trump may consider Robert F. Kennedy Jr. his hero, given that he played the Foo Fighters' 1997 anthem “My Hero” to welcome him onstage at a rally Friday (Aug. 23) in Glendale, Ariz., after the independent presidential candidate suspended his campaign and endorsed the Republican nominee — but the group is calling the gesture a big zero.

“Foo Fighters were not authorized to use this image, and if they had been, they would not have granted it,” a spokesperson told Billboard of the unauthorized use. Additionally, “appropriate action is being taken” against the campaign, the spokesperson continued, and any royalties collected from the use will be donated to the Harris/Walz campaign.

“I don’t think many of you have heard of him, he’s very private,” Trump said before the chorus of “My Hero” began to play as Kennedy joined Trump onstage and a row of flashbulbs went off. “He’s a very private person, but he’s very respected. He’s a great person. I’ve known him for so long. For 16 months. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.”

Additionally, in response to Wu-Tang Is for the Children account X's question about whether the group “let Trump use 'My Hero' to welcome RKJ Jr. on stage,” the Foo Fighters account simply replied, “No,” then posted the exchange, adding, “Let's be clear.”

This is the second time this week, and the third time this month, that the Trump campaign has run afoul of a superstar for using music without permission. On Tuesday (Aug. 22), Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung posted a 13-second video to his X account, in which Trump is seen getting off a plane while Beyoncé sings “Freedom.” The video comes well after his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, had been using the song (with permission) for weeks.

On Wednesday (August 21), Beyoncé's record label and music publisher sent a cease and desist letter to the Trump campaign over the use of the song “Freedom.” Later that evening, the video was deleted from Cheung's X account.

Additionally, on August 11, attorneys for the estate of Isaac Hayes filed a notice of copyright infringement and threatened further legal action against the Trump campaign for its use of Hayes' “Hold On, I'm Coming” at multiple Trump rallies without permission between 2022 and 2024.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

