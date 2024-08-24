Trump Media Stock 'Will Go Bad' If Donald Trump Loses, Expert Says





Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group have been falling for months. But the company's stock could plummet if its majority shareholder, former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump, loses the November presidential election.

How Will Disney Replace Bob Iger? Morgan Stanley Executive Searches for Replacement

“I would expect the stock price to go to zero or close to zero if he were to lose the election,” said John Rekenthaler, vice president of research at Morningstar (MORN). That stock price is based on Donald Trump winning the election.

Trump Media, the company behind the right-wing social media site Truth Social, is what Rekenthaler calls an affinity stock. In other words, much of its market success depends on its ties to the former president.

“He's buying his brand,” Rekenthaler said. But he won't have a brand if he loses a second consecutive presidential election.

Trump owns 114.75 million shares of Trump Media, or about 60% of the company's outstanding common stock. The six-month lockup period on his shares is set to end at the end of September, which would allow the former president to sell his stake in the company for a sizable profit.

Trump Media shares were trading at $22.83 Friday morning, up 0.57%, bringing its market capitalization to $4.54 billion. The day after the stock went public on the Nasdaq on March 26, Trump Media’s market capitalization was about $8 billion higher than it is today. Since then, the company’s stock price has fallen nearly 61%.

Several polls currently show Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris with a slight lead over Trump, both nationally and in a handful of key states.

If the 78-year-old Republican candidate were to lose, he would be 82 when the next presidential election takes place, making him an unlikely candidate for the 2028 election cycle. (That said, President Joe Biden is 81 and just ended his own reelection campaign.)

To be sure, Trump Media’s stock soared after her debate performance against President Biden in June, and after last month’s assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The first debate between Harris and Trump is scheduled for September 10 in Philadelphia.

But as the election cycle continues to heat up, particularly with the Democratic National Convention and Harris' acceptance of the nomination on Thursday, Trump Media's stock has hit new lows following the merger.

