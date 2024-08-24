Kemi Badenoch leads Conservative Party leadership race in latest polls | Politics | News





Kemi Badenoch is the favourite in a new poll of Conservative members over who should be the party's next leader. The shadow housing secretary won almost one in four votes – 24% – in the YouGov poll. Shadow security minister Tom Tudenhat is in second place with 16%, while shadow home secretary James Cleverly is third with 14%. Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick is next on 12%, while former home secretary Dame Priti Patel gets 11% and work and pensions secretary Mel Stride gets 2%. A further 19% were undecided in the poll of 910 Conservative members conducted between August 6 and 15.

Ms Badenoch, who is popular on the right of the party because of her combative stance on woke issues, also beat all the other candidates head-to-head. Mr Cleverly, a centrist candidate, came closest with 38% of the vote to Ms Badenoch with 27%. She beat Mr Tudendhat by 18 points, Mr Jenrick by 15 points, Dame Priti by 29 points and Mr Stride by 47 points.

It comes as the six senior Tories, who have secured the backing of 10 MPs to enter the leadership race, battle to replace Rishi Sunak as the Conservative Party seeks to rebuild after its worst ever general election result last month. MPs will vote to eliminate two of the candidates, so that the four finalists will go to the party conference in Birmingham next month to present their leadership plans. Conservative MPs will then vote off two more, with the final two put to a vote by Conservative members and the winner announced on November 2.

