Donald Trump elected president? This time, Russia says “no thanks.”





In 2016, Russians found hope in newly elected President Donald Trump's promises that he would find ways to come to terms with Russia.

But these hopes were quickly dashed upon his taking office.

Why we wrote this

Russians are not enthusiastic about the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House. While Mr. Trump admires Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin finds the chaos surrounding Mr. Trump more inconvenient than helpful.

Many Russians were disconcerted by the #Russiagate scandal, which saw Mr Trump embroiled in accusations of collusion with the Kremlin for profit or clandestine election assistance. Most of those accusations turned out to be false or greatly exaggerated, but at the time they hampered any discussion of Mr Trump’s Russia policy and seemed to make progress impossible.

As the US presidential election approaches, most Russian analysts seem to view Democratic candidate Kamala Harris as a continuation of the Biden administration, which hit Russia with the most intense barrage of sanctions in history. As for Mr Trump, even his promise to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours is seen as a cynical attempt to take advantage of the American electorate’s war fatigue.

Russian media coverage of the upcoming US elections seems to me to be quite objective, says historian Lev Lourie. The general idea is that Trump or any candidate from the Democratic Party will be equally bad for Russia.

Russian foreign policy experts express no enthusiasm for a new presidency of Donald Trump, even if he wins the next elections. There is a simple reason for this.

They've already had one term under Mr. Trump in the White House, and it was the worst four years of their lives.

Even if one assumes that Trump really wanted to improve relations with Moscow during his first visit, he achieved exactly the opposite, says Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs, a Moscow-based foreign policy journal. Chaos reigned in Washington. A storm raged around Trump, which affected everything related to Russia and destroyed even the most modest efforts to start a dialogue.

Russians remain fascinated by American politics. The official media has covered every dramatic turn in the 2024 presidential race over the past two months with a mixture of excitement, bewilderment, and evil glee. But there is no longer any hope that the winner will be able to slow the inexorable downward spiral in U.S.-Russia relations, much less find the new level of mutual understanding, perhaps a U.S.-Russia pact, that they once hoped for.

Most Russian analysts seem to view Kamala Harris as a continuation of the Joe Biden administration, which supported Ukraine and hit Russia with the most intense avalanche of sanctions in history. As for Mr. Trump, even his promise to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours is seen as empty rhetoric at best or, more likely, a cynical attempt to take advantage of the American electorate’s war fatigue.

“The Russian media coverage of the upcoming US elections seems to me to be quite objective,” says Lev Lourie, a historian based in St. Petersburg. “The general idea is that Trump or any candidate from the Democratic Party will be equally bad for Russia.”

Frustration with Trump's leadership

When it was announced that Mr. Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton in November 2016 and become president, the entire State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, rose to its feet and gave a loud and prolonged standing ovation.

Such were the hopes raised not only among officials but also among ordinary Russians by Mr. Trump’s expressions of admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his promises during his first presidential campaign that he would find ways to come to terms with Russia.

But these promises were quickly dashed upon his taking office.

President Trump and President Putin chat during a photo opportunity at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Danang, Vietnam, November 11, 2017.

Many Russians were bewildered by the #Russiagate scandal, which saw Mr. Trump mired in accusations that he had collaborated with the Kremlin in unsavory ways for years, that he benefited from lucrative business deals in Moscow, and that Russian internet trolls helped secure his election by manipulating social media in the United States. Most of these accusations turned out to be false or greatly exaggerated, but at the time they hampered any conversation about Mr. Trump’s Russia policy and seemed to make progress impossible.

It all came to a head at the Helsinki summit in July 2018, where Mr. Putin tried to advance the Russian agenda on issues such as the war in Syria and nuclear arms control. But the summit was quickly overshadowed by Mr. Trump’s unusually deferential attitude toward the Russian leader, sparking a sharp backlash among the American media and officials.

“What struck me most while watching the broadcast in Helsinki was the complete disconnect between the substantive issues that the two leaders were supposed to discuss and the complete lack of interest in these topics that was evident at the press conference,” Lukyanov said. “Nobody wanted to hear about the real agenda. Everyone was interested in an alleged secret relationship between Trump and Putin.”

We thought Trump was different

The widespread view in Moscow now seems to be that US hostility toward Russia is rooted in reality and unlikely to change, no matter who is elected president.

Much of the Russian political elite believes that the American deep state is in charge, that it is directing events and that no political actor can change anything, says Alexei Mukhin, director of the Center for Political Information, an independent think tank in Moscow. We thought Trump was different, but now it seems that he is just another agent of the deep state.

Some, however, are looking with some satisfaction at the electoral turbulence, the deep polarization and the somewhat disorderly changes at the top. The way the former Soviet Union tried to reform itself under a young leader, only to collapse, is a common analogy in Russian press commentary.

According to Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin adviser, Russia is less interested in American political developments than in the changing world order, in which Russians feel the United States is losing ground. New faces like Ms. Harris are unlikely to reverse the underlying dynamics of decline, he says.

Everything that is happening in the United States is exactly what we have been saying for some time, he said.

Some Russians enjoy the spectacle of American political chaos because they believe that the more disrupted the United States is, the better it will be for us, Markov says. I think we should be careful what we wish for. We are living in very dangerous times, and it is possible that spreading crises could lead to a full-blown world war. That would be catastrophic.

