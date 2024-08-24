RFK Suspends Presidential Campaign, Endorses TrumpExBulletin





Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Friday in Phoenix that he is suspending his independent presidential campaign. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images .

. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has suspended his independent presidential bid. He announced Friday that he was seeking to remove his name from the ballot in key states and was instead asking his supporters to back Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Kennedy, scion of a prominent American political family and now widely known as an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, vowed to overthrow the two-party system but failed to gain the traction needed to compete in the race.

Speaking in Phoenix on Friday, Kennedy said that in an honest system he believed he would win the election and lambasted the media and the Democratic Party for what they perceived as slights to his campaign.

In my heart, I no longer believe I have a realistic path to electoral victory in the face of this relentless and systematic censorship and media control, he said.

Throughout his lengthy speech, Kennedy consistently lamented what he called attacks on democracy while supporting a candidate, Trump, who has tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Kennedy said he and Trump have spoken in recent weeks and that while he disagrees with Trump on several issues, they agree on some major things, such as the war in Ukraine, alleged censorship and child safety.

He also said the two men discussed a possible role for Kennedy in the future.

[P]Harma executives, consultants and lobbyists move in and out of these [government regulatory] “With President Trump’s support, I will change that. We will staff these agencies with honest scientists and doctors, free from industry funding, or ensure that the decisions of consumers, doctors, and patients are informed by unbiased science.”

After Kennedy's running mate signaled in recent days that they might end their campaign and support Trump, the former president told CNN he would consider giving Kennedy a role in a possible second Trump administration if Kennedy stepped down and supported him.

In a speech in Nevada on Friday, Trump thanked Bobby for his support and called him a great guy.

Kennedy's campaign has upset many members of his family. Five of his siblings wrote in a statement Friday that “our brother Bobby's decision to support Trump today is a betrayal of the values ​​our father and family hold dear. It is a sad end to a sad story.”

RFK has seen his support wane in recent months

Kennedy first challenged President Biden in the Democratic primary before launching an independent campaign, promising to offer another choice to voters unhappy with what was then a rematch between Biden and Trump.

While his campaign launched with an ambitious plan to appeal to voters across the ideological spectrum, RFK relied on conspiracies about America, government and vaccines that particularly appealed to a narrower segment of voters and those who don't normally vote.

Partly because of his political name recognition, Kennedy seemed poised to siphon votes from Democratic-leaning voters who were unhappy with Biden's age and perceived fitness for office, but Kennedy focused more on reaching out to the right.

Kennedy has frequented far-right podcasts and TV shows and tried unsuccessfully to woo the Libertarian Party at its national convention. He has seen a barrage of negative headlines cloud his campaign, from sexual assault allegations to eating a barbecued dog to the recent revelation that he was responsible for abandoning a teddy bear in Central Park.

Her campaign has faced significant challenges in gaining access to state ballots, but she has led the most successful national independent ballot access effort in 30 years, navigating onerous state laws and fighting off well-funded legal challenges to submit more than 1 million signatures in 50 states. As of Friday, her campaign was on about 20 state ballots.

But those efforts haven't generated much electoral support, especially after Vice President Harris replaced Biden as the Democratic nominee.

In national polls, Kennedy has fallen from a high of about 15 percent to low single digits. In the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, conducted earlier this month, he had 5 percent of the vote.

The latest financial disclosures also showed signs of Kennedy's struggles, with the campaign ending July with $3.9 million in cash on hand, $3.4 million in debt and a nearly $1 million reimbursement to his running mate Nicole Shanahan, a wealthy California lawyer who has invested $15 million of her own money to help with ballot access measures.

What happens next?

So what happens next in areas where Kennedy is already on the ballot, and what impact might his support for Trump have on the November outcome? It depends.

Each state has its own deadlines for finalizing the list of candidates and preparing ballots for voters, as well as different rules for removing those names.

For example, Kennedy withdrew his name from the Arizona ballot on Thursday, and a Pennsylvania filing obtained Friday seeks to remove him from that state's ballot. But he reportedly missed Nevada's Aug. 20 deadline to withdraw, though Nevada is one of several states where legal challenges to his candidacy are still pending.

Many recent polls show Kennedy garnering slightly more support from Trump than Harris, so Kennedy may be wise to remove his name from the ballot in key states to avoid playing spoiler for his newly endorsed ally.

In a campaign memo released Friday, Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio referred to the survey results and wrote: “This is good news for President Trump and his campaign, period.”

Democrats disagree, with a party memo sent Friday morning saying his candidacy was a tool to mislead voters and hurt Democrats, and RFK Jr.'s departure an admission that their gamble has failed.

Kennedy spent most of his life as a Democrat and still holds some political views that are more in line with the party, particularly around climate change and environmental activism, which could keep some supporters from turning to Trump.

Supporters who backed RFK Jr.'s campaign because they wanted an alternative to the Democratic and Republican parties may turn to another independent campaign. Others who told NPR that Kennedy was the only candidate they would vote for may also sit out this election.

