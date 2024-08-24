Politics
RFK Jr. Backs Trump, Opens Fire on US Neoconservatives
Robert F Kennedy Jr, the last living torchbearer of his family's political dynasty, endorsed Donald Trump in a scorched-earth speech on August 23, denouncing the US foreign policy establishment for provoking and perpetuating the war in Ukraine.
He notably blamed American neoconservatives for the conflict in Ukraine and said that Trump's promise to reopen negotiations with Russia and end the war as soon as he takes office was reason enough to support the former president's campaign.
According to the most recent data NBC PollKennedy Jr, son of former attorney general and senator Robert F Kennedy, is estimated to have received 10% of the vote in the presidential election. In a close election, Kennedy Jr's support could decide Trump's outcome against his rival Kamala Harris.
Kennedy Jr.'s speech was an indictment of the American foreign policy elite for deliberately dragging Russia into the war in Ukraine with the aim of regime change.
No high-ranking politician has attacked the establishment as much. Trump said in a podcast last June that NATO’s expansion plans had caused the war. Kennedy Jr.’s denunciation was comprehensive, sweeping and unforgiving.
The military-industrial complex has provided us with a familiar, comic-strip justification, as it does for all wars. This one is a noble effort to prevent a supervillain named Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine and to thwart his Hitlerian march across Europe. In fact, Kennedy Jr. said, little Ukraine is just a proxy in a geopolitical struggle initiated by American neoconservative ambitions for global hegemony.
The corporate media will ignore or distort Kennedy Jr.'s detailed indictment of foreign policy elites. Below is my transcript of highlights from his speech.
War is Russia’s predictable response to the neoconservative plan to expand NATO and encircle Russia. We unilaterally abandoned two interim nuclear arms treaties with Russia, and then we installed nuclear weapons systems in Romania and Poland. That’s a hostile, hostile act. And the Biden White House has repeatedly rebuffed Russian offers to resolve this war peacefully, Kennedy Jr. said.
The war in Ukraine, he continued, began in 2014 when U.S. agencies overthrew Ukraine’s democratically elected government and installed a handpicked pro-Western government that launched a deadly civil war against ethnic Russians in Ukraine. In 2019, America withdrew from a peace treaty, the Minsk Agreement, that had been negotiated between Ukraine and Russia and European nations. In April 2022, we wanted war. President Biden sent [then UK prime minister] Boris Johnson in Ukraine to force the president [Volodymyr] Zelensky is about to tear up a peace agreement he had already signed with the Russians, and the latter were already withdrawing their troops.
This peace agreement, Kennedy added, would have brought peace to the region and allowed Donbass to remain within Ukraine.
Biden's goal in the war is regime change in Russia, Kennedy said. His defense secretary [Lloyd] Austin explained that the aim of the war was to wear down the Russian military and degrade its ability to fight anywhere else in the world.
These goals had nothing to do with what they were telling the Americans about protecting Ukraine’s sovereignty. Ukraine is a victim of this war and a victim of the West. We have wasted the flower of Ukrainian youth, no fewer than 600,000 Ukrainian children and over 100,000 Russian children, whose loss we should all mourn. Ukraine’s infrastructure has been destroyed. The war has also been a disaster for our country. We have already wasted nearly $200 billion of much-needed resources for our communities.
Referring to numerous reports that US intelligence was responsible for destroying the main pipeline for Russian gas to Germany, Kennedy said: “The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline and the sanctions have destroyed the industrial base of Europe, which was the bulwark of American national security. A strong Germany, with strong industry, is a much more effective deterrent to Russia than a deindustrialized Germany that is just an extension of an American military base.”
“We have pushed Russia into a disastrous alliance with China and Iran,” Kennedy continued. “We are closer to the brink of a nuclear exchange than at any time since 1962, and the neoconservatives in the White House don’t seem to care at all. Our moral authority and our economy are in ruins, and the war has given rise to the BRICS, which now threaten to replace the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.”
President Trump has said he will reopen negotiations with President Putin and end the war overnight. That alone would justify my support for his campaign.
Kennedy Jr.'s intervention could well decide the outcome of the presidential election. If so, the consequences for American politics will transcend the personalities and ambitions of the candidates.
He has shone a spotlight on the dark corners of American politics and shown American voters things they cannot ignore. The mainstream media will ask voters to believe what they are told rather than what they see with their own eyes. This time, the ploy may not work.
