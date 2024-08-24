Sino-Russian financial cooperation raises concerns

China and Russia have agreed to expand their economic cooperation using a planned banking system, which analysts say is aimed at propping up their militaries and undermining the US-led world order.

The two countries issued a joint statement agreeing to “strengthen and develop payment and settlement infrastructure,” including “opening correspondent accounts and establishing bank branches and subsidiaries in both countries” to facilitate “seamless” payments in trade.

The statement was issued during a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on Wednesday, Russian news agency Tass reported the following day.

At the meeting, Mishustin said: “Western countries are imposing illegitimate sanctions under outlandish pretexts or, to put it simply, engaging in unfair competition,” according to a Russian government report.

Mishustin also noted that the use of their national currencies “has also expanded, with the share of the ruble and RMB in mutual payments exceeding 95 percent,” as the two countries have strengthened their investment, economic and trade cooperation.

Li and Mishustin signed more than a dozen agreements on cooperation in the economic, investment and transport spheres on Tuesday. Li paid a state visit to Moscow at Mishustin's invitation.

David Asher, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, said: “This meeting between the Russians and the Chinese is important because it opens up a much broader window of cooperation” that would have “a greater military dimension” that threatens U.S. national security.

Asher added that their bilateral cooperation could lead to “Russian assistance to China in the Pacific and the South China Sea” in exchange for Beijing's support for Moscow's economy and industry that supports Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, “in defiance of the United States.”

A State Department spokesperson told VOA Korea on Thursday that the United States was “concerned about the PRC.” [People’s Republic of China] “support for the reconstruction of Russia's defense industrial base, in particular the supply of dual-use goods such as tools, microelectronics and other equipment.”

The spokesperson continued: “The PRC cannot claim to be a neutral party while at the same time rebuilding Russia's defense industrial base and contributing to the greatest threat to European security.”

“China is Putin’s only lifeline,” said Edward Fishman, an assistant professor at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs who helped the State Department design international sanctions in response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.





“Chinese companies have taken advantage of Russia’s weak negotiating position and struck a series of favorable deals,” Fishman said. “But these deals have more than just commercial significance. They keep Putin’s war machine running.”

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on more than 400 entities and individuals that support Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, including Chinese companies. They said they were helping Moscow evade Western sanctions by shipping machine tools and microelectronics.

In response to the Sino-Russian plan to set up a financial system to facilitate trade, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told the Financial Times that Washington would “go after the industry they create” and the countries that allow them.

China and Russia may increasingly turn to alternative payment methods to evade sanctions, analysts say.

In June, Russia suspended trading in dollars and euros on the Moscow Exchange, in response to a series of sanctions imposed by the United States on Russia's largest stock exchange. The Russian move bars banks, companies and investors from trading either currency through a central exchange.

Shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine, the United States cut off major Russian banks' access to the U.S. dollar, the preferred currency in global trade.

“There is clearly a desire in both Moscow and Beijing to build financial and commercial ties that operate beyond the reach of U.S.-led sanctions,” said Tom Keatinge, director of the Center for Finance and Security at the London-based Royal United Service Institute.

“This includes the development of non-US dollar-denominated payment and settlement mechanisms and a broader 'ring-fenced' payment system that allows other countries in their orbit to avoid US sanctions,” he continued.

Other possible payment methods could involve central bank digital currencies as well as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, Keatinge added.

The Chinese yuan replaced the dollar as the most traded currency in Russia in 2023, when the United States imposed sanctions on a few Russian banks that could still trade across the border in dollars, Maia Nikoladze, associate director of the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center, said in a June report.

Nikoladze told VOA that transactions in renminbi and rubles have allowed Moscow to mitigate the effects of sanctions until Washington creates an authority in December 2023 to apply secondary sanctions to foreign banks that conduct transactions with Russian entities.

“Since then, Russia has had difficulty collecting oil payments from China,” with some transactions delayed “up to six months,” even though Moscow has found a way to process transactions through Russian bank branches in China, Nikoladze said.

According to an article published this month in Newsweek, the Russian newspaper Izvestia It has been reported that up to 98% of Chinese banks refuse payments in Chinese yuan from Russia.

Even more critical than Russia's use of the yuan, according to the Hudson Institute's Asher, is the use of the U.S. dollar in Beijing-Moscow transactions through the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Automated Transfer Settlement System (CHATS), a payment system used by banks like HSBC that trade “hundreds of billions of dollars a year.”

“This allows for the settlement of transactions in a way that is not visible to the U.S. government,” Asher said. “I’m talking about U.S. dollar reserves that are not in the United States, that are not controlled by the U.S. government, that we don’t have good visibility into, and Hong Kong is providing that financial service.”

The Hong Kong government said it was not applying unilateral sanctions but was implementing UN sanctions at China's request, according to Reuters.

William Pomeranz, an expert on Russian political and economic developments at the Wilson Center, said that despite talks between Beijing and Moscow this week on financial and economic cooperation, “China does not want to end up on the wrong side of European and American markets” and will not risk its economic ties with the West “just to help Russia solve a problem that, quite frankly, is of Russia’s own creation.”