Widely discussed on social networks, this is the origin of the name Mulyono who became Jokowi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – No Mulyono Recently, this has been widely discussed on X's social media accounts. This name is used to refer to Joko Widodo. Mulyono's name fills posts and comment columns related to political issues that are currently being widely debated. Mulyono is the nickname of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. Jokowi had revealed that he, born in 1961 at Brayat Minulyo Hospital in the city of Surakarta in Central Java, was given the name Mulyono by his parents, namely Widjiatno Notomihardjo and Sudjitami Notomihardjo. However, this name did not last long. Jokowi was sick as a child. He explained that in Javanese culture, if a little boy is in constant pain, the name given may be too heavy. It was at this time that his parents decided to change their eldest son's name to the one we know today. “But I didn't have that name for long because my parents immediately looked for a new name when I was sick several times,” Jokowi said in his book. Jokowi towards the light Alberthiene Endah's work which was launched in 2018. Jokowi continued that after the name change, his health gradually improved. “You can’t believe it, I grew up healthy then. It’s a mystery,” he said. In his book, Jokowi admits that he spent his childhood in a small house by a river, precisely in the Srambat region, on the outskirts of Solo. Jokowi's mother's name is Sujiatmi. Meanwhile, his father, Wijiatno Notomiarjo, is a bamboo and timber trader. Advertisement He and his family moved several times, but always along the river. Later, he learned that the fate of families who rented houses along the river was the same. “The landlord will easily tell a family to move if there is a tenant willing to pay more,” he said. After moving several times from rented houses, Jokowi and his parents moved to the banks of the Pepe River in the village of Cinderejo in Solo. They stayed longer. In addition, Jokowi's three younger sisters were born there. Home The slums on the banks of Kali Pepe, Jokowi said, taught him a lot about thrift and the strength of marginalized people. Jokowi is the eldest of four brothers. His three younger siblings are Iit Sriyantini, Ida Yati and Titik Relawati. FRESH RIANA Editor's Picks: Student Action in Surabaya Rejects Revision of Regional Election Law, Posters Appear Against Mulyono and His Acolytes

