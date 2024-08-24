Imran: Rally postponed to avoid 'chaos'





RAWALPINDI:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan has clarified that he had no discussions with the government regarding the Islamabad rally and claimed that while in jail, he was informed that holding the rally could “lead to national chaos”, which ultimately prompted his decision to call it off.

On Thursday, the PTI announced the postponement of its planned rally at Tarnol Chowk in Islamabad till September 8.

In an informal conversation with reporters at Adiala Jail on Friday, the former prime minister said the rally, initially planned to focus on the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat issue, was postponed after being informed that it could escalate tensions.

He said: “I am told that Khatm-e-Nubuwwat is a sensitive issue, with religious groups already protesting in Islamabad.”

He explained that “fearing unrest,” the party decided to cancel the rally.

“If we had gone ahead with the operation, there would have been a risk of a repeat of the events of May 9, and the previous judicial inquiry into May 9 has not yet been conducted.”

Imran issued a stern warning: “If you grant permission and then try to prevent the gathering, the government will be fully responsible.” “This time, it is a question of the credibility of the judiciary: whether the court grants us permission or the administration cancels it.”

Imran said he had asked the party not to tolerate any hurdle on September 8.

He said the Islamabad rally had been postponed for the last time. He added that the party leadership had been instructed to meet before September 8 to decide when to protest if the Supreme Court ruling was not implemented.

The PTI founder also warned that if anyone tried to stop them, “this time they will not back down.”

Asked about the trial of General (retd) Faiz and the response of the other side asking who was Imran Khan to demand an open trial, Khan said: “I am the leader of the largest party in the country and I am demanding an open trial. You are making a serious accusation that Faiz and I conspired on May 9.”

“I created my party from scratch and have been fighting for 28 years within the constitutional framework. If Faiz is involved in the events of May 9, there must be a public trial. This is not a secret military or international affair.”

Asked about Senator Azam Swati, Khan smiled and declined to comment.

Yesterday, Aleema Khan asked why Azam Swati, a PTI leader, visited Imran Khan early in the morning and asked him to convey the message about postponing the rally.

She expressed scepticism about the feasibility of such a 7.30am meeting at Adiala Jail and claimed that the decision to call off the rally was taken under pressure from the establishment.

Asked about an audio clip of his sister claiming that Imran had not ordered the rally to be cancelled but party leaders were using his name to justify the decision, Khan acknowledged: “The entire party is upset and angry over the cancellation of the rally.”

“I also think that the rally should not have been postponed; it should have taken place.”

