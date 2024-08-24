We cannot remain silent: Students at the forefront of Indonesia protests amid concerns over democracy





JAKARTA Protesters gathered outside Jakarta's parliament complex for a second day on August 23, keeping up pressure on lawmakers who have vowed to drop a controversial bill aimed at barring candidates not supported by President Joko Widodo and President-elect Prabowo Subianto from running in regional elections in November. Led by university students, peaceful protests also took place elsewhere in the capital and other major cities across Indonesia, including Bandung, Surabaya and Semarang on August 23. The protests have continued despite rising heat since late morning, following clashes on the evening of August 22 outside parliament, between protesters burning tires and throwing stones, and riot police using tear gas and water cannons to disperse them. Authorities said more than 300 people have been arrested so far. The protests on the streets were mirrored online, with deep anger and accusations on social media of political maneuvering by Mr. Widodo and his successor, Mr. Prabowo, who are widely seen as taking Indonesia’s young democracy down an authoritarian path. Among those gathered outside the parliament complex on August 23 was Mr Ruben Bentiyan, 24, a student at Djuanda University in Bogor, a city in West Java, who had arrived with several of his classmates after taking a train for a journey of about 90 minutes. He said: “This is our way of showing our anger as Indonesian citizens, as students and for the future of our country.” If we remain silent, the world will only see a new dictatorship take hold. We cannot remain silent and let this happen. Students are increasingly concerned about Mr. Widodo and Mr. Prabowo forming a super coalition and excluding candidates they do not support from upcoming regional elections. Indonesia is preparing for regional elections on Nov. 27 to fill the positions of 37 provincial governors, 415 regents and 93 mayors across the archipelago. Students, who have led the protests over the past two days and have often been at the forefront of demonstrations defending Indonesia's democracy since the time strongman Suharto was overthrown in 1998, have been the main protagonists of the protests. Another student from Djuanda University, who wished to be known only as Mr Daniel, 23, said the protest was aimed at showing lawmakers that the people would not accept decisions taken unilaterally by the government. Lawmakers are elected by the people, but it is clear that they do not listen to the people they claim to represent, he said, adding that he participated in student protests in 2019 and 2022, and will continue to do so in the future.

