Islamabad rally cancelled to avoid May 9-like violence: Imran – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The PTI's high-profile rally on August 22 in Islamabad has been called off to avoid violence like that of May 9, former prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday, declaring that the power show would now take place on September 8.

Speaking to the media after hearing the ₹190 crore corruption case at the Adiala Jail accountability court, Mr Khan explained the reason for his early morning meeting with Azam Khan Swati on August 22.

He said that during the meeting, Mr Swati informed him about the protests planned by other political and religious parties in Islamabad on the same day.

Responding to a question whether Mr Swati had acted as a messenger between him and some government officials, the PTI leader called the government a product of Form 47 with which he would not negotiate.

He defends call for Faiz's public trial; alleges govt will ignore seniority rule if CJP doesn't get extension; warns of obstacles to September 8 rally

Mr Khan said that whenever the government thought it was in touch with the establishment, it started raising the scarecrow of the May 9 episode.

He said that to avoid chaos, the August 22 jalsa had been postponed as there was a risk of an incident similar to that of May 9. He stressed that the PTI had demanded a judicial inquiry into the violence.

However, he said, the party would hold rallies in Islamabad on September 8 and I have told the party leaders not to tolerate any hindrance in holding a show of power.

He described the cancellation of the no objection certificate issued to the PTI for holding the rally as a question mark on the credibility of the judiciary, wondering how the district administration could cancel the NOC issued with the permission of the court.

Mr Khan said he had also asked party leaders to hold a meeting and decide on a date to protest the Supreme Court's delay in delivering the detailed judgment in the reserved seats case.

Responding to criticism over his demand for open trial of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, the former prime minister said that as the leader of the country's largest political party, he can seek an open trial by the military court as the allegation that he had conspired with the former spy chief for the May 9 violence is very serious.

He insisted that it was not an internal matter of the army and did not fall under the Official Secrets Act, adding that the public trial would be beneficial for the country. He said that if the recommendations of the Hamoodur Rehman Commission had been implemented, there would have been no martial law subsequently.

Mr Khan claimed that Nawaz Sharif was ready to return to London. The PTI leader claimed that the government was working on extending the tenure of incumbent Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, adding that if they failed to do so, they would manipulate to elevate the person of their choice by bypassing the rule of seniority.

Published in Dawn, August 24, 2024

