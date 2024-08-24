Wearing a blue shirt, President Joko Widodo attends the 6th PAN Congress





1/7 President Joko Widodo delivers a speech at the opening of the 6th National Mandate Party (PAN) Congress in Jakarta, Friday (23/8/2024). (Liputan6.com/Angga Yuniar) 1/7 Wearing a blue shirt, President Joko Widodo (third from left) attends the opening of the 6th National Mandate Party (PAN) congress in Jakarta. (Liputan6.com/Angga Yuniar) 1/7 The arrival of President Joko Widodo was directly welcomed by PAN Chairman General Zulkifli Hasan. (Liputan6.com/Angga Yuniar) 1/7 The 6th National Mandate Party (PAN) Congress will be held for two days, August 23-24, 2024. (Liputan6.com/Angga Yuniar) 1/7 This congress also marks the culmination of the 26th anniversary celebration. (Liputan6.com/Angga Yuniar) 1/7 The 6th PAN Congress was themed Advanced Indonesia. (Liputan6.com/Angga Yuniar) 1/7 The 6th PAN Congress also saw the election of the general chairman. Zulkifli Hasan is certain to run again as a candidate for the general chairmanship for the 2024-2029 term. (Liputan6.com/Angga Yuniar) Dressed in a blue shirt, President Joko Widodo attended the opening of the 6th National Mandate Party (PAN) Congress in Jakarta. The arrival of President Joko Widodo was directly greeted by PAN Chairman General Zulkifli Hasan. The 6th PAN Congress is also the highlight of the 26th anniversary celebration. Editor: Helmi Fithriansyah Photographer: Angga Yuniar Latest photos 10 Luna Maya celebrated her birthday in a unique and meaningful way, including hosting a tennis match called “Tennis with Luna.” This sports program organized by Luna Maya in collaboration with TS Media will air exclusively on Vidio and will be part of the celebration of Luna's special day that falls on August 26, 2024. 8 Anies Baswedan visited the DPD of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), Cakung, East Jakarta, Saturday (24/8/2024). Anies came accompanied by Sahrin Hamid and Tom Lembong. Anies' arrival was immediately welcomed by Deputy Secretary for Home Affairs Bambang Mujiono and all senior officials of the DPD PDIP Jakarta. 5 Brazilian cleaners climb in the shadow of one of the world's most famous landmarks: the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro. Wearing safety harnesses, they worked to remove piles of trash dumped on the mountainside below, as tourists looked on. 5 Jay Littleton Ball Park, a historic baseball field that has been used in several films, including “A League of Their Own,” is burning to the ground in Ontario, California. Local authorities said the fire started in the players' locker room and stadium, but it's unclear what started it. 8 Burundi has confirmed 171 cases of mpox or monkeypox, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday (22/8), following the confirmation of the country's first case last month. 6 The largest diamond discovered in over a century has been found in a mine in Botswana. The Botswana government said the 2,492-carat diamond was the second largest diamond ever discovered in a mine. It is the largest diamond discovered since 1905. Botswana is one of the world's largest diamond producers, accounting for about 20 percent of global production. 5 PSG proved that they can still play extraordinary and score a lot of goals even if they play without their superstar, Kylian Mbappe. On Saturday, August 24, 2024 early in the morning WIB, PSG faced Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in the 2nd matchday of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1 duel. 7 Premier League champions Manchester City have made a major announcement. They have officially signed Ilkay Gundogan. Through their official website, Manchester City have officially announced that they have signed the Barcelona midfielder. The German national team player has secured a one-year deal to strengthen the Cityzens once again. 7 Dressed in a blue shirt, President Joko Widodo attended the opening of the 6th National Mandate Party (PAN) Congress in Jakarta. The arrival of President Joko Widodo was directly greeted by PAN Chairman General Zulkifli Hasan. The 6th PAN Congress is also the highlight of the 26th anniversary celebration. 6 A crowd of students, workers, and a number of elements of society demonstrated in front of the East Java Provincial Regional People's Representative Council building in Surabaya on August 23, 2024. The demonstration was to protest the position of the People's Representative Council (DPR) of the Republic of Indonesia which wanted to overturn the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) regarding the Regional Head Election Law (UU Pilkada). The protesters strongly rejected the revision of the regional election law that would be carried out by the DPR. 7 Bank Indonesia released data based on consumer surveys that people's purchasing power, especially the middle class, has declined. The decline in purchasing power was influenced by a number of factors, namely three consecutive months of deflation, declining manufacturing performance, and increasing layoffs (PHK) which impacted weakening demand.







