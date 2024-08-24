China, Vietnam strengthen ties with first trip

The People's Republic of China is the first country visited by To Lam since he was elected general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam in early August. Lam, who paid a state visit to China from August 18 to 20, took office as Vietnam's president in May.

Among the signed agreements are advances in Chinese support for the reconstruction and modernization of the 392-kilometer Lao Cai-Hanoi-Haiphong railway line. The railway line will have 73 bridges connecting Lao Cai (on the border with China's Yunnan province) to Haiphong, Vietnam's third-largest city and the most important port in the country's northern region.

In all, 14 documents The agreements included understandings between the two countries' central banks and media, as well as areas such as sanitary and phytosanitary protocols. One of the memoranda included deepening cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the Central School of the Communist Party of China, which have had ties for more than 30 years, and exchanging delegations and research groups.

In addition to her meeting with Xi Jinping, Lam held talks with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (the top legislature), Li Qiang, premier of the State Council, and Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

During his visit, the president said his country has always prioritized relations with China in its foreign policy.

Last year, the United States sought to strengthen its ties with Vietnam, following the lead of other Chinese neighbors. U.S. President Joe Biden visited Vietnam in September 2023, and the two countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership. The Southeast Asian country's first such agreement was with China in 2008, followed by Russia, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

In Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, Biden said he did not want to contain China. “I just want to make sure that we have an honest relationship with China, that everybody knows what this is about.” After that statement, he said: “China is starting to change some of the rules of the game on trade and other issues.”

A few months later, in December last year, Xi Jinping and the two Asian countries announced a deepening of the partnership under the name of “China-Vietnam Community with a Shared Future of Strategic Importance.”

Charles Liu, a senior researcher at the Taihe Institute, viewed the visit as positive and spoke of the differences between U.S. and Chinese diplomacy.

“Every time the United States visits a country, they say, 'You must be on our side, you must join us to contain China, suppress China,' but every time there are visits by Chinese leaders or other southern leaders to China, the focus is on how we work together to solve world problems, how we improve trade, how we facilitate finance and investment between our two countries, how we accelerate the development of the economies of our two countries to improve the lives of our people,” Liu said. Wave Media.

“Red genes”

This week, during his meeting with Xi Jinping, To Lam said: “We have always regarded China as a strategic choice and the top priority of Vietnam's foreign policy. (…) As comrades and brothers, we are always interested in and attentive to every step of China's development.”

Tô Lâm began his journey in the capital of Guangdong province, Guangzhou, where Vietnamese revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh passed through a century ago.

In November 1924, Ho Chi Minh founded the Association of Comrades of Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth, the first revolutionary organization in Vietnam based on Marxist-Leninist theory.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recalled the event: “A hundred years ago, President Ho Chi Minh carried out revolutionary activities in Guangzhou, and his revolutionary footprints have spread to many parts of China.”

“Those fiery and exciting years have become an indelible red memory in the history of exchanges between the two parties of China and Vietnam. The common ideals have become the 'red gene' passed down from generation to generation in the veins of the two parties, forging a traditional friendship as deep as that of comrades and brothers,” the Chinese president concluded.

Economic and military cooperation

In 2023, Chinese companies invested more than $4.41 billion in Vietnam, an annual increase of nearly 80 percent. Last year, trade amounted to $171.85 billion, including $61.21 billion in Vietnamese exports, up 5.6 percent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

In the first seven months of this year, trade between the two countries increased by more than 24 percent year on year, reaching 1.03 trillion yuan (about 144.51 billion U.S. dollars).

Vietnam has remained China's largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations since 2016, with bilateral trade accounting for 25 percent of China's total trade with the bloc in the first 11 months of 2023.

Since 2016, Vietnam has been China's largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). In the first 11 months of 2023, bilateral trade between the two countries accounted for 25 percent of China's total trade.

In addition to the Vietnamese president's meetings with several senior Chinese leaders, Chinese Minister of National Defense Dong Jun received his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang to discuss the need to increase the quality and effectiveness of military cooperation between the two countries. China and Vietnam frequently hold joint military exercises.

*With information from VTV, Lao Dong, Wave Media and CGTN.

Edited by: Rodrigo Duro Coelho