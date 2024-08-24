Politics
India is not neutral, it is on the side of peace, says PM Modi in Ukraine after historic visit
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian presidential press office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in kyiv on August 23, 2024. | Photo credit: AP
The war in Ukraine topped the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India is ready to do whatever it can to end the conflict… because we think that the continuation of this conflict is terrible, obviously for Ukraine itself and for the world as well.
The historic visit, the first by an Indian prime minister since Ukraine gained independence in 1991, saw the signing of four agreements between the two sides.
In his talks with Mr Zelensky, Mr Modi said that India is always ready to play an active role in restoring peace in Ukraine. We (India) are not neutral. From the very beginning, we have taken sides. And we have chosen the side of peace, Mr Modi said. The Prime Minister stressed India's commitment to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.
PM Modi in Ukraine Live Updates
Today in Kyiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I honoured the memory of children whose lives were taken away by Russian aggression. Children of all countries deserve to live in safety. We must make this possible, Zelenskyy said on X. He then addressed the visiting Indian media and pointed out that India has purchased Russian oil and other goods that earn them billions. He said that India has a huge influence on the Russian economy.
Mr. Jaishankar said the meeting between the two leaders was a very detailed, very open and very constructive discussion. The Ukrainian side wants India to continue to be involved in the peace summit, he added.
The four agreements include India's humanitarian assistance for high capacity development projects, cooperation in agriculture and food industry, cultural cooperation and an agreement on medicines and drugs regarding regulatory and quality control aspects.
Mr Modi arrived in kyiv from Warsaw in the morning on a special train and was welcomed by the Indian community at the hotel. He attended a multimedia exhibition on children who lost their lives in the conflict and laid a toy as a gesture. He paid tribute to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.
The official talks took place at the Mariinsky Palace, the official residence of the Ukrainian president which became popular in India after the hit film RRR and the Oscar-winning song Come Come.
PM Modi in Ukraine: Will this change India's stance on conflict with Russia?
Upon arrival at the talks, Mr Modi was greeted by Mr Zelensky, who hugged and shook hands with them. Mr Modi’s embrace with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia last month drew sharp criticism from Western countries. Asked about the hug with Mr Putin, Mr Jaishankar said that in our culture, we always hug each other.
The bilateral talks, scheduled to last 30 minutes, lasted two and a half hours.
The Indian side reiterated its principled position and emphasis on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, as part of which India participated in the Ukraine Peace Summit held in Burgenstock, Switzerland in June, according to a joint statement issued after the talks.
Prime Minister Modi reiterated the need for sincere and practical engagement among all stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that will be widely accepted and contribute to early restoration of peace. He reiterated India's readiness to contribute in every possible way to facilitate early restoration of peace, the statement said.
Noting that at the end of the discussions there was a sense that this was a complex issue, Mr. Jaishankar said India also felt that there could be multiple ways to approach this issue. The Ukrainian side indicated that the joint communiqué on a peace framework, adopted at the Ukraine Peace Summit, could serve as a basis for further efforts to promote a just peace based on dialogue, diplomacy and international law, he said.
India had attended the peace summit but refrained from endorsing the joint communiqué.
India handed over 10 BHISHM cubes, which contain 22 tonnes of medical equipment and 10 generator sets. India had already handed over 17 tranches of humanitarian aid, mainly medicines, to Ukraine.
This is the fourth meeting between the two leaders, who have also held seven telephone conversations. In his last meeting in kyiv, Mr Modi met Ukrainian students studying Hindi.
In the backdrop of significant reduction in annual bilateral merchandise trade since 2022 due to the ongoing war, Mr. Jaishankar said the two leaders have tasked the Intergovernmental Commission to restore trade that has declined in recent times. He said they will definitely hold an early meeting by the end of this year.
Mr Modi shared the widespread sentiment in the Global South about the impact of war on food security, he added. This was also reflected in the joint statement. The leaders welcomed various efforts to ensure global food security, including the Ukrainian humanitarian grain initiative. The importance of uninterrupted and unhindered supply of agricultural products to global markets, particularly in Asia and Africa, was underlined, the statement added.
(With contributions from PTI)
