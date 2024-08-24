Politics
Democratic Showdown Puts Widodo and Prabowo on the Back Foot
Indonesian lawmakers have abandoned plans to override the country's constitutional court over a controversial election decision, as protesters attempted to storm parliament to protest the proposals.
Jubilant supporters of the Constitutional Court welcomed the decision, but many warn that the government could still move forward with similar measures aimed at consolidating the power of outgoing President Joko Widodo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who will succeed him on October 20.
The near-constitutional crisis began on August 20, when the Court issued two key decisions. The first significantly lowered the threshold for nominating candidates for regional elections, just days before the scheduled registration date.
While all but one of the major parties now back Prabowo and Widodo, there have been signs of coordination within the alliance to support the same candidate in key regional elections. The aim was to exclude candidates critical of the government from many key elections.
Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, who had seemed likely to win a second term if he ran, appeared to be the most likely target. But many candidates from Widodos' former PDI-P party, which is now increasingly opposed to him, could be affected.
The second ruling by the Constitutional Court overturned a lower court decision relaxing minimum age requirements for political candidates.
Critics denounced the lower court's decision as suspect because the only potential candidate who appeared to be affected by the change was President Joko Widodo's second son, Kaesang Pangarep, who was preparing to run for deputy governor of Central Java.
Faced with this double whammy, the Indonesian parliament, dominated by pro-government parties, planned to circumvent the decisions. Top lawmakers hurriedly met with Justice and Human Rights Minister Supratman Andi Agtas, a member of the Prabowos Gerindra party, on August 21.
The result was a proposal to ignore the court rulings, by revising the provisions of regional electoral laws on candidate eligibility and nominations in a way that categorically contradicts the verdicts.
Public reaction, however, was swift and angry. An image designed to resemble a disaster warning system, accompanied by the text Peringatan Darurat (Emergency Alert), spread widely on social media. It was posted and reposted by several, generally apolitical, influencers, comedians and other celebrities, helping to rally support and coordinate the protests.
On August 22, large-scale protests took place across Indonesia, with Kaesang's candidacy and accusations that Jokowi wanted to build a political dynasty at the center of the debate.
Social media posts by Kaesang’s wife as the protests grew, showing the couple taking a private jet to the United States to begin a university course, didn’t help matters. A screenshot from her laptop showing her taking a class on social justice sparked further satire.
But it was not social media that was most affected, but the streets. Protesters in Jakarta attempted to storm parliament, which attracted the most attention.
But large-scale protests also took place in major cities and towns across the archipelago. In Ambon and Makassar, protesters managed to break into their respective regional legislatures.
Activists who have participated in previous protests and who spoke to Asia Times said the August 22 demonstrations appeared to be reaching larger groups than usual. Many attributed the protests to statements posted on social media by celebrities on their accounts, which drew larger and more diverse crowds than usual.
Faced with strong opposition from the streets, parliament abandoned the amendment bill. Protesters reacted with joy, but many remain concerned that the government may seek to reintroduce the proposed changes once the protests have subsided.
“Yes, on the one hand, we have received positive news that the revision will not be implemented,” said Fikri Diaz, a law graduate who participated in the Jakarta protests. “But we must not let our guard down yet.”
He cited how in 2019 Widodo had to sign a controversial bill in the middle of the night, while most protesters were asleep, in an attempt to minimize disruption. Others are anxiously watching the election commission to see if it will properly implement court rulings.
The protests and near-constitutional crisis came amid what critics say was a deterioration of democracy in the presidential election, which ended last February.
In October 2023, the Constitutional Court issued a ruling allowing President Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to be nominated as Prabowo's running mate for vice president, despite not meeting the minimum age requirement of 40.
The court's chief justice, Widodos' brother-in-law, was later dismissed for violating professional ethics by presiding over a case in which he had a clear conflict of interest.
During the election campaign, there were also accusations that the two candidates opposing Prabowo were harassed at polling stations and that the government used welfare benefits to support Prabowo's candidacy.
For many, the Constitutional Court's decisions were an encouraging sign of democratic separation of powers, combating anti-democratic practices perceived as rampant.
“I think the Constitutional Court has provided a solution to the majoritarian tendencies we see today,” says Titi Anggraini, a constitutional lawyer and member of the advisory board of the Association for Elections and Democracies (Perludem).
Indeed, the government's and parliament's attempt to circumvent these court rulings was the last straw for many Indonesians worried about democratic backsliding.
The surge in public protests is a classic case of tipping point reality, where the latest wave of insults to our democratic values has triggered a breaking point, says Thomas Lembong, a former trade minister under Widodo.
He has since become critical of Widodo and is now politically close to his rival Anies Baswedan. On August 22, Lembong gave a speech to protesters to express his support while voicing concerns about the decline of democracy in Indonesia.
Some of our political elites have increasingly broken political and social norms at an increasingly rapid pace over the past 12 months, testing the public's patience and tolerance, Lembong said in an interview with Asia Times.
Until we had the negative reaction that we see today, with public figures, actors and famous artists who until now had remained carefully reticent and who finally spoke out, he added.
Yet many fear the confrontation is far from over. In a series of murky events, the leader of Indonesia's second-largest party, Airlangga Hartarto of Golkar, abruptly resigned on August 12 and was quickly replaced by a known Widodo ally.
Prabowo also raises concerns as the son-in-law of former dictator Suharto, who is accused of involvement in the kidnapping and disappearance of several pro-democracy activists in 1998.
“I think this is the new normal – rather than the silver bullet,” said Kevin ORourke, founder of Jakarta-based risk consultancy Reformasi Information Services.
There is a strong desire to restrict democracy, and this is not the final test, but rather the beginning of a prolonged campaign. At some point, eventually and not necessarily in the short term, it is likely that more rancor will arise, probably with violence and casualties, O'Rourke predicts.
|
Sources
2/ https://asiatimes.com/2024/08/democratic-showdown-puts-widodo-prabowo-on-the-backfoot/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Democratic Showdown Puts Widodo and Prabowo on the Back Foot
- Promising lung cancer vaccine trial begins in UK
- English village posts claim to be the true birthplace of cricket
- DNC 2024: Tim Walz rallies Democrats in rowdy convention | BBC News
- Attack on police: Lahore PTI chief remanded in custody for 10 days – Journal
- India is not neutral, it is on the side of peace, says PM Modi in Ukraine after historic visit
- Keanu Reeves signs hockey contract with Windsor Spitfires
- Harris' grandchildren teach the DNC how to pronounce his name
- Pharmacy deserts disproportionately impact vulnerable communities across the U.S.
- Another 4.5 magnitude earthquake has struck the Hunter region of New South Wales, a day after a similar event.
- China, Vietnam strengthen ties with first trip
- Wearing a blue shirt, President Joko Widodo attends the 6th PAN Congress