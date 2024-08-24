Democratic Showdown Puts Widodo and Prabowo on the Back Foot

Indonesian lawmakers have abandoned plans to override the country's constitutional court over a controversial election decision, as protesters attempted to storm parliament to protest the proposals.

Jubilant supporters of the Constitutional Court welcomed the decision, but many warn that the government could still move forward with similar measures aimed at consolidating the power of outgoing President Joko Widodo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who will succeed him on October 20.

The near-constitutional crisis began on August 20, when the Court issued two key decisions. The first significantly lowered the threshold for nominating candidates for regional elections, just days before the scheduled registration date.

While all but one of the major parties now back Prabowo and Widodo, there have been signs of coordination within the alliance to support the same candidate in key regional elections. The aim was to exclude candidates critical of the government from many key elections.

Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, who had seemed likely to win a second term if he ran, appeared to be the most likely target. But many candidates from Widodos' former PDI-P party, which is now increasingly opposed to him, could be affected.

The second ruling by the Constitutional Court overturned a lower court decision relaxing minimum age requirements for political candidates.

Critics denounced the lower court's decision as suspect because the only potential candidate who appeared to be affected by the change was President Joko Widodo's second son, Kaesang Pangarep, who was preparing to run for deputy governor of Central Java.

Faced with this double whammy, the Indonesian parliament, dominated by pro-government parties, planned to circumvent the decisions. Top lawmakers hurriedly met with Justice and Human Rights Minister Supratman Andi Agtas, a member of the Prabowos Gerindra party, on August 21.

The result was a proposal to ignore the court rulings, by revising the provisions of regional electoral laws on candidate eligibility and nominations in a way that categorically contradicts the verdicts.

Public reaction, however, was swift and angry. An image designed to resemble a disaster warning system, accompanied by the text Peringatan Darurat (Emergency Alert), spread widely on social media. It was posted and reposted by several, generally apolitical, influencers, comedians and other celebrities, helping to rally support and coordinate the protests.

On August 22, large-scale protests took place across Indonesia, with Kaesang's candidacy and accusations that Jokowi wanted to build a political dynasty at the center of the debate.

Social media posts by Kaesang’s wife as the protests grew, showing the couple taking a private jet to the United States to begin a university course, didn’t help matters. A screenshot from her laptop showing her taking a class on social justice sparked further satire.

But it was not social media that was most affected, but the streets. Protesters in Jakarta attempted to storm parliament, which attracted the most attention.

But large-scale protests also took place in major cities and towns across the archipelago. In Ambon and Makassar, protesters managed to break into their respective regional legislatures.

Activists who have participated in previous protests and who spoke to Asia Times said the August 22 demonstrations appeared to be reaching larger groups than usual. Many attributed the protests to statements posted on social media by celebrities on their accounts, which drew larger and more diverse crowds than usual.

Faced with strong opposition from the streets, parliament abandoned the amendment bill. Protesters reacted with joy, but many remain concerned that the government may seek to reintroduce the proposed changes once the protests have subsided.

“Yes, on the one hand, we have received positive news that the revision will not be implemented,” said Fikri Diaz, a law graduate who participated in the Jakarta protests. “But we must not let our guard down yet.”

He cited how in 2019 Widodo had to sign a controversial bill in the middle of the night, while most protesters were asleep, in an attempt to minimize disruption. Others are anxiously watching the election commission to see if it will properly implement court rulings.

The protests and near-constitutional crisis came amid what critics say was a deterioration of democracy in the presidential election, which ended last February.

In October 2023, the Constitutional Court issued a ruling allowing President Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to be nominated as Prabowo's running mate for vice president, despite not meeting the minimum age requirement of 40.

The court's chief justice, Widodos' brother-in-law, was later dismissed for violating professional ethics by presiding over a case in which he had a clear conflict of interest.

During the election campaign, there were also accusations that the two candidates opposing Prabowo were harassed at polling stations and that the government used welfare benefits to support Prabowo's candidacy.

For many, the Constitutional Court's decisions were an encouraging sign of democratic separation of powers, combating anti-democratic practices perceived as rampant.

“I think the Constitutional Court has provided a solution to the majoritarian tendencies we see today,” says Titi Anggraini, a constitutional lawyer and member of the advisory board of the Association for Elections and Democracies (Perludem).

Indeed, the government's and parliament's attempt to circumvent these court rulings was the last straw for many Indonesians worried about democratic backsliding.

The surge in public protests is a classic case of tipping point reality, where the latest wave of insults to our democratic values ​​has triggered a breaking point, says Thomas Lembong, a former trade minister under Widodo.

He has since become critical of Widodo and is now politically close to his rival Anies Baswedan. On August 22, Lembong gave a speech to protesters to express his support while voicing concerns about the decline of democracy in Indonesia.

Some of our political elites have increasingly broken political and social norms at an increasingly rapid pace over the past 12 months, testing the public's patience and tolerance, Lembong said in an interview with Asia Times.

Until we had the negative reaction that we see today, with public figures, actors and famous artists who until now had remained carefully reticent and who finally spoke out, he added.

Yet many fear the confrontation is far from over. In a series of murky events, the leader of Indonesia's second-largest party, Airlangga Hartarto of Golkar, abruptly resigned on August 12 and was quickly replaced by a known Widodo ally.

Prabowo also raises concerns as the son-in-law of former dictator Suharto, who is accused of involvement in the kidnapping and disappearance of several pro-democracy activists in 1998.

“I think this is the new normal – rather than the silver bullet,” said Kevin ORourke, founder of Jakarta-based risk consultancy Reformasi Information Services.

There is a strong desire to restrict democracy, and this is not the final test, but rather the beginning of a prolonged campaign. At some point, eventually and not necessarily in the short term, it is likely that more rancor will arise, probably with violence and casualties, O'Rourke predicts.