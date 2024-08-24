Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Invites Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky to Visit India, Here's What He Replied
Ukrainian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit India during his historic visit to Ukraine. The invitation was extended during diplomatic talks between the two world leaders. President Zelensky responded to the invitation by saying he would be happy to visit the “great” country.
At a press conference, Ukrainian President Zelensky admitted that he would be happy to visit India. The Ukrainian president added that his visit would depend on the willingness of the host countries as well as the situation in war-torn Ukraine.
This is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Ukraine since the country gained independence over three decades ago in 1991. Prime Minister Modi marked the occasion with a nearly nine-hour visit to kyiv, where he met and held extensive discussions with President Zelensky. The two discussed the Russian invasion and also discussed bilateral relations between their two countries.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed the invitation at a press briefing after the talks between the two leaders.
“It is significant that our prime minister visited Ukraine for the first time since 1992. It is natural for him to extend an invitation on such occasions, which he did in this case,” he said. “So we expect that at some point, at his convenience, President Zelensky will visit India.”
The fact that Modi invited Zelenskyy to visit India at a mutually convenient time was also confirmed by a joint statement.
Shortly after, at a press conference, President Zelensky admitted that he would be happy to come to India.
“Yes, because when you start a strategic partnership and you start a dialogue, I think you don’t need to waste time and take a long break. That’s why I think it would be good to meet again,” he said. “I’ve read a lot about your great, great country. It’s very interesting,” he said, adding, “I really need your country on our side.”
Zelensky added that his visit would depend on the preparedness of the hosts as well as the situation in war-torn Ukraine.
In recent weeks, Ukraine has stepped up its counteroffensive efforts In the war against Russia, the Taliban have attacked several regions and taken control of them. Experts believe that this is to gain an advantage in the upcoming peace negotiations with the country.
Meanwhile, Jaishankar admitted in response to a question that energy trade between India and Russia was discussed during the discussions.
“I will not elaborate on this, but we explained to the Ukrainian side what the scenario of the energy market is, the fact that today many energy producers are sanctioned, which makes the market potentially very tense; and why there is a constraint today, in fact not only a constraint, I mean why it is in the interest of the international economy as a whole that oil prices remain reasonable and stable,” he explained.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and attracted sanctions from around the world, it has also become India's largest supplier of crude oil. Due to the sanctions, Russia has been selling its oil at discounted prices, which India has taken full advantage of, which raised the eyebrows of many of his allies.
Over the past year, India's oil imports from Russia have more than doubled to 1.79 million barrels per day.
India is the world’s third-largest consumer and importer of oil, according to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). But other countries have also benefited indirectly. CREA noted in a study that the United Kingdom’s imports of petroleum products from Russian crude have also benefited the Kremlin. The estimate of these imports is equivalent to 28% of the humanitarian aid provided by the United Kingdom to Ukraine.
