PM Modi's popularity plummets, but BJP leader still dominates rivals | Politics News

It has been two months since the results of the 2024 assembly elections were declared. While the elections saw a renewed strength of the opposition parties, mainly the Congress, the political bazaar was marked by many developments with the opposition cornering the government in Parliament on several issues. All this had a slight impact on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity. What if the elections were held today? According to a India Today According to the Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey, the position of the National Democratic Alliances (NDA) would remain largely unchanged, but the Congress is expected to cross the 100-seat threshold.

Congress would significantly improve its share of seats

Three months after Modi 3.0 came to power, the poll suggests that the BJP-led NDA would marginally increase its score by six seats to 299 if the Lok Sabha elections were held now. At the same time, the opposition INDIA bloc would see its score decline marginally, losing one seat to 233.

The August 2024 MOTN survey suggests that the BJP would gain four seats from its June tally, reaching a total of 244 seats, accompanied by a slight increase in its vote share. Although the BJP's vote share fell from 37.7% to 36.56% in the general election, the survey estimated it at 38%. Overall, the NDA is projected to secure 43.7% of the vote.

For the Congress, which has seen a surge in popularity, the survey predicts a significant improvement, with the party expected to win 106 seats if elections were held today. This is a substantial increase from its poor showing in 2014, when it won just 44 seats, and an improvement from the 52 seats it won in 2019. The party’s vote share is also expected to increase to 25.4% from 21.2% in the last election.

Prime Minister Modi's popularity ratings drop

The survey found a decline in Prime Minister Modi's approval rating. While his performance is still viewed positively by the majority, his popularity has declined from its peak in August 2020, when 78% of respondents rated his performance as good. By August 2024, this figure had fallen to 59%, with 22% now rating his performance unfavourably.

One notable finding of the survey is the narrowing of the popularity gap between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi as the preferred candidate for prime minister. While Modi remains the dominant choice, with 49% of respondents supporting him, Rahul Gandhi's popularity has increased to 22.4%, reflecting a six-point drop for Modi and an eight-point increase for Gandhi since the February 2024 survey.

The survey, conducted by CVoter from July 15 to August 10, 2024, involved 40,591 respondents across all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. An additional 95,872 interviews from CVoter’s regular weekly monitoring were also analysed to assess long-term trends in voter preferences.

Who would be Narendra Modi's successor?

The survey also explored the question of who could succeed Narendra Modi as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate. Amit Shah emerged as the top choice, with over 25% of respondents supporting him, followed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with around 19% support. Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, was the third most popular candidate, with 13% of the vote. However, Amit Shah's approval rating has declined from previous polls, from 29% in August 2023 to 25% in August 2024.

Regionally, Amit Shah received the highest approval rating in southern India, with 31% of respondents considering him the best candidate to succeed Modi, compared to 25% support nationally. Yogi Adityanath’s popularity has also declined, with his support falling from 25% in August 2023 to 19% in the latest poll.

Haryana Assembly Election Predictions

In Haryana, the Congress is expected to take the lead over the BJP, winning six of the 10 Lok Sabha seats, according to the MOTN survey. This would be a change from the recent general elections, when both parties won five seats each.

However, as with all surveys, this one should also be taken with a grain of salt and above all as a way to keep conversations going.