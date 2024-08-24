Protesters gather again as tempers flare over Indonesian political maneuvering

Thousands of people rallied in cities across Indonesia on Friday, pressuring its election commission to issue rules for regional voting, amid outrage over an attempt by President Joko Widodo's parliamentary allies to change them in their favor.

The protests follow a day of demonstrations in which 301 people were arrested and tear gas and water cannons were used to disperse angry crowds outside parliament, which on Thursday abandoned controversial plans to change candidate eligibility rules, citing a lack of quorum.

The protests were accompanied by fury on social media against the influential Jokowi, as the president is known, who stood to gain from proposed changes that would have allowed his son to run for office in Central Java and barred a prominent government critic from running for the high-profile Jakarta governorship.

Asked about the protests, Jokowi said on Friday it was good that people could express their aspirations.

He said on Wednesday he respected Indonesia's democratic institutions when asked about parliament's attempt to change election rules.

The protests capped a dramatic political week in which anger has grown over what Jokowi's critics say is an attempt to further consolidate his power as he prepares to hand over to his successor Prabowo Subianto in October.

Jokowi's outsized popularity and influence after a decade in power helped Prabowo win February's election by a wide margin, in what was widely seen as a tit-for-tat move to ensure the incumbent leader retains political relevance long after leaving office.

“It's nepotism”

Student protester Diva Rabiah, 23, was among hundreds of people who gathered outside the election commission in Jakarta to urge it to issue clear rules on candidates, fearing the regulations could be changed before registration opens next week.

“It bothers me because they facilitated the candidacy of the president's son in the regional elections. This is nepotism,” she said of the deputies' previous project.

Protests also took place Friday in the cities of Medan, Makassar and Surabaya, where students threw stones and bottles at police, calling on the election commission to issue the rules.

It is not yet clear what role Jokowi will play when he leaves office, but he is expected to exert influence through the Golkar Party, the largest member of Prabowo's parliamentary alliance, which on Wednesday named the president's right-hand man, Bahlil Lahadalia, as its leader.

The lawmakers' move to change the electoral rules would have effectively reversed a Constitutional Court ruling on Tuesday that upheld the minimum age of 30 for candidates and made it easier for parties to nominate candidates.

The move opened the door for Prabowo's presidential rival, Anies Baswedan, to be nominated as Jakarta governor, a post he held from 2017 to 2022, but means Jokowi's son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, cannot run in regional elections.

The electoral commission will issue rules in line with Tuesday's court ruling, but after consultation with parliament next week, its acting chief, Mochammad Afifuddin, said at a news conference.