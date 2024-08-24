What is Rail Force One, the train that PM Modi took to travel from Poland to Ukraine? | Explained





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Ukrainian capital kyiv from neighbouring Poland on Friday by train, an unusual mode of transport for a head of government but one that has been used by other world leaders.

Foreign dignitaries visiting Kyiv have been taking the train since Ukrainian airspace was closed following Russia's invasion in February 2022. After Joe Biden landed in Kyiv last year instead of taking Air Force One, the US president's iconic Boeing 747, the train was dubbed Rail Force One. Here's what you need to know about it.

For the first time in history, the Indian Prime Minister personally visited Ukraine. Before arriving in kyiv by our train, @narendramodi He called India a “friend and partner” of Ukraine, hoping for “restoration of peace” and “strengthening of IND-UA friendship”.#IronDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/EFBzoFeCH9 Ukrainian Railways || (@Ukrzaliznytsia) August 23, 2024 The train has luxury compartments The train, operated by the Ukrainian State Railways, or Ukrzaliznytsia, is painted blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag. The train has several luxury compartments, one of which was likely built just before Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and was previously used to transport wealthy tourists to the Black Sea peninsula, according to a report on the U.S. government-funded project. Free Europe Radio. Photos of the journeys taken by foreign dignitaries show wood paneling, cream and blue curtains, leather sofas, king-size beds, wall-mounted flat-screen televisions and other modern amenities on board the train. The train's 10-hour, approximately 700-km journey begins at Przemyl Gwny station in Poland, located about 400 km southeast of Warsaw near the country's border with Ukraine, and ends in kyiv. The first foreign dignitaries to travel to kyiv by train were the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic, who arrived in 2022. Subsequently, the train has been used by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in addition to Biden and now Modi. A symbol of iron diplomacy Alexander Kamyshin, Ukraine's minister of strategic industries and head of Ukrzaliznytsia, has often used the hashtag #IronDiplomacy to refer to train travel by world leaders. In 2023, Kamyshin published an article on X about President Biden's 20 hours on the train and only four hours in kyiv, and apologized to the public when Biden's trip caused some other trains on the network to be delayed. “We had to delay some of our trains to make way for #RailForceOne. It was painful for me and my team, but I had to do it. So only 90% of our trains arrived on time yesterday. I apologize,” he wrote. Why Trains Are Important for Ukraine This train, along with other trains on the Ukrainian railway network, played an important role in the war effort, including helping to transport aid across the country, and Kamyshin has spoken repeatedly about the importance of the railways to his country. When the war broke out, many Ukrainians rushed to the railway stations in an attempt to flee to safer places or leave the country. When they were allowed to board, they folded their bodies in the compartments: the luxury sleeping cars designed for 18 people could accommodate 150 people, a second-class car, designed for 54 people, could accommodate 500. The New York Times reported on the rush. For a country that has skillfully mastered Western media discourse, the railways' triumph quickly became a public relations asset and a morale booster, the report said. Ukraine's extensive railway network has always been popular, and domestic travelers often prefer trains to planes. Ukrzaliznytsia is the world's sixth-largest passenger rail carrier and seventh-largest for freight, according to a report CNN report.

