Islamabad rally postponed to avoid unrest: Imran Khan





RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday revealed that during his stay in jail, he was informed that holding a rally in Islamabad could lead to national unrest, which led to the decision to cancel the event.

In an informal discussion with journalists at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan explained that the Islamabad rally was cancelled due to concerns over the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat case. He mentioned that he had been warned that the issue was very sensitive as religious parties were already protesting in Islamabad. Due to fears of potential chaos, the rally was postponed. He added that if the rally had taken place, there was a significant risk of a repeat of the May 9 incident. The judicial investigation into the previous May 9 incident is still underway. Imran Khan warned that if permission for the rally was granted but the authorities tried to stop it, the government would be held responsible. He stressed that the credibility of the courts was at stake as the judiciary has to decide whether to allow the rally or the administration will cancel the permission. He stressed to his party that they would not tolerate any further disruptions regarding the September 8 rally.

He reiterated that this was the last time he would postpone the Islamabad rally. Khan urged the party leaders to meet before September 8 to finalize the protest plans if the Supreme Court ruling was not implemented. He asked the leaders that this time, if anyone tried to obstruct them, they should not back down. In response to a journalist's question about the trial of General (retd) Faiz Hameed, Khan defended his demand for a public trial. He rejected accusations that he had conspired with Faiz Hameed regarding the May 9 events, saying that he had built the party from scratch and had been fighting constitutionally for 28 years. He called for a public trial if Faiz was indeed involved in the May 9 events, stressing that the matter was neither a military nor an international secret. Khan also noted that if the Hamoodur Rahman report had been implemented, Pakistan would be in a better democratic state today. He argued that just like the benefits of implementing the report, holding a public trial in the case would be equally valuable. If the report had been implemented, the country would have avoided three martial laws, and there would be no undeclared martial law today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/24-Aug-2024/islamabad-rally-postponed-to-avoid-unrest-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

